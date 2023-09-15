Star winger David Fusitu’a admits injuries have overshadowed his two seasons at Leeds Rhinos, but insists he is on track for a big year in 2024.

The 28-year-old former New Zealand and Tonga Test ace is set for a third successive appearance when Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday.

He was outstanding in the win at Hull FC two weeks ago and Leeds’ best player during last Saturday’s home defeat by Wigan Warriors, but accepts seven tries in 15 games so far isn’t what he hoped for at the start of the campaign.

“It has been a bit disrupted again, having ankle surgery early in the season and trying to find my feet again once I got back,” he said of his form this term.

Rhinos' David Fusitu' seen during last week's defeat by Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I think the goal was for me to build throughout the games when I got back and make sure I was doing everything on the training pitch to play well and prepare well and to do my part for the team, essentially.”

Fusitu’a joined Rhinos from New Zealand Warriors ahead of the 2022 campaign on a two-year deal which has now been extended until the end of next season.

He reflected: “Leeds have been good to us since we got here. It is definitely good to secure next year and I am really grateful to the club for having faith in me.

“I want to repay that by having a strong end of the season and going into a good year next year.”

David Fusitu'a, right, celebrates with his mate Sam Lisone after the latter's second try in Leeds' win at Hull earlier this month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Injuries have held Fusitu’a back during his two years with Leeds, restricting him to 29 matches, in which he has touched down 12 times.

He missed last year’s play-off campaign and the Grand Final loss to St Helens, but has impressed when fit and reckons he is set for a big 12 months.

“I think I can,” he stated. “The last two seasons have been disappointing with the injuries and things I can’t control.

“It’s just one of those things where I am itching to be out there, but my body’s not allowing me to do so. But fingers crossed I can stay fit next year.

David Fusitu'a has scored seven tries, including this one at Hull two weeks ago, in 15 games for Rhinos this year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I have confidence in what I can do and what I can offer the team. If I am able to stay on the field I will go a long way to having a good year.”

A fit and firing Fusitu’a would boost Rhinos’ hopes of climbing back into the top-six in 2024 and he is confident they will have a better campaign as a team.

“For sure,” he said. “The signings have been positive and I think if we come into pre-season with a clear mind and a clear vision of what we want to do next season, then I think we can have a good year.”

A key component in Rhinos’ plans for 2024 is forward Sam Lisone, who also extended his contract earlier this season and is a lifelong friend of Fusitu’a.

He ran in a hat-trick during this month’s win at Hull, when Fusitu’a was also among the try scorers and the winger believes he will be even better next year.

“I have known him for a long time and I know what he can offer to the team,” Fusitu’a said of the front-rower who joined Rhinos in pre-season from Gold Coast Titans.

“He is one of the most skilful forwards in the competition and it is good to see him playing well and enjoying his time at Leeds.”

In the short-term, Rhinos’ aim is to put last week’s 50-0 home defeat by Wigan behind them and finish the campaign on a high.

Fusitu’a admitted: “Everyone’s disappointed, we let [last week’s] game get away a bit too much, especially near the end, but we will take a lot of learning out of that into this weekend and hopefully we can finish off strong.

“The goal is to end the year strongly and take some confidence into rebuilding for next year and making sure we have a good pre-season.”

Catalans are in contention for the league leaders’ shield, but Rhinos won in Perpignan twice last season and beat the French team at Headingley earlier this year.