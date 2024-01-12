Hunslet RLFC are in “relatively good financial shape” according to chief executive Neil Hampshire, despite reporting a £45,000 loss.

Hunslet's long-serving full-back Jimmy Watson in pre-season action against Leeds Rhinos last year. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

The supporter-owned outfit finished second in Betfred League One last year, which is the third tier ofn the professional game, but promotion hopes were dashed when they suffered successive home defeats in the play-offs. Hampshire, however, feels the club are making progress on and off the field.

Reacting to financial results for the year end last November, he insisted: “Our medium-term strategy had seen us plan for this loss as we invested more into the playing squad in 2023. We had posted profits for the previous three years and it was a conscious decision to use our reserves for a concerted promotion bid.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunslet chief executive Neil Hampshire. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are in relatively good financial shape but take nothing for granted. We have kept the same playing budget for 2024; we know there will be clubs that have spent more, but we are confident we will be in the mix come the end of the season.”

Hampshire stressed: “As a supporter-owned club we are very transparent with our finances. We have knowledgeable staff, supporters, members and sponsors who understand the challenges we face. Together we will continue to work hard to grow our income streams and control our cost base. It is a challenge we are all looking forward to.