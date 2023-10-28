Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ex-Leeds Rhinos man among three signings as Hunslet RLFC begin rebuild

New Hunslet RLFC coach Dean Muir has completed his first three signings, including a player with Leeds Rhinos experience.
By Peter Smith
Published 28th Oct 2023, 13:55 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:08 GMT
Hunslet signing Keenan Dyer-Dixon. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.Hunslet signing Keenan Dyer-Dixon. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.
Hunslet signing Keenan Dyer-Dixon. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

The former Keighley Cougars duo of winger Keenan Dyer-Dixon and forward Aidan Scully have joined the Parksiders, along with half-back Harry Williams from the West Bowling community club.

Muir had two spells as an assistant-boss at Keighley, including the second half of this season and coached West Bowling to the 2023 National Conference Division One title.

Dyer-Dixon, 20, had two seasons at Keighley after coming through Rhinos’ academy system. He played for Leeds’ reserves this year.

Aidan Scully. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.Aidan Scully. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.
Aidan Scully. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

Of 24-year-old Williams, Muir said: “I tried to sign Harry for Keighley, he is a half-back with a great kicking game and a threat with ball in hand. He is someone who understands our systems and after talking to him he bought into what we are trying to achieve.”

Scully, a utility-forward, has played for Dudley Hill, Shaw Cross and Stanningley. Muir said: “He is a strike edge-player. He is someone who carries hard, and tackles hard. A tough player with subtle skill.”

