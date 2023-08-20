Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has provided an update on Zane Tetevano’s return to fitness following heart surgery.

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test front-rower has not played since being sent-off in Leeds’ Betfred Super League win at Wigan Warriors three months ago.

He suffered a stroke at training during a subsequent suspension and underwent an operation to repair a hole in his heart.

Tetevano, 32, is in the third and final year of his Rhinos contract and Smith revealed: “He has still got some medical things to get through before he can contemplate full training or anything like that. We will work through that and [provide an] update when we have one.”

Zane Tetevano has not played since being sent-off at Wigan in May. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos could have three players back from injury in Sunday’s home game against Warrington Wolves.

Centre Harry Newman has been named in Leeds’ initial squad for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in a home loss to St Helens on May 26.

Winger David Fusitu’a (concussion) and prop Sam Walters (calf strain) are also in contention after missing the defeat by Leigh Leopards two weeks ago.

Leon Ruan has retained his place in Rhinos' squad after not being picked against Leigh two weeks ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Front-rower Justin Sangare suffered a season-ending foot injury in that game and second-row/stand-off Morgan Gannon - sidelined since the Headingley loss to Saints with ankle damage - will not be risked, despite being close to a return.

Winger Derrell Olpherts and second-row Leon Ruan retain their place in the squad after not featuring against Leigh. Teenage full-back Alfie Edgell drops out from the 21.

Matty Ashton (shoulder) and former Leeds loan player James Harrison (finger) are back in contention for Warrington following injury.

Joe Bullock, Leon Hayes and Adam Holroyd - cousin of Leeds’ Tom Holroyd - continue in the squad after not featuring in the 17 against Catalans two weeks ago. Sam Kasiano drops out.

David Fusitu’a is back in Rhinos' squad after concussion. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Newman, Macdonald, Handley, Sezer, Oledzki, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Holroyd, McDonnell, Hooley, Walters, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson Sinfield, Ruan.

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bullock, Clark, Crowther, Currie, Drinkwater, Dudson, Dufty, Harrison, Hayes, A Holroyd, Mata’utia, Mikaele, Nicholson, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Vaughan, Walker, Williams, Wrench.