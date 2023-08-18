Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Three key changes in Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos can’t afford another defeat when they play host to Warrington Wolves on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

With Justin Sangare ruled out through injury, at least one amendment will be made to Rhinos’ matchday 17, but other positive changes are likely.

Leeds have David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman and Sam Walters in contention after injury and Derrell Olpherts and Leon Ruan are also vying for a recall.

Here’s how coach Rohan Smith’s side could line up.

Had a good game against Leigh two weeks ago, played well for Batley in the 1895 Cup final and, with Richie Myler injured, could have a sustained run in the team.

1. Full-back: Luke Hooley

Had a good game against Leigh two weeks ago, played well for Batley in the 1895 Cup final and, with Richie Myler injured, could have a sustained run in the team. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Missed the Leigh game through concussion, but likely to return on Sunday.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Missed the Leigh game through concussion, but likely to return on Sunday. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Fusitu'a's return will probably mean a switch from wing to centre for Macdonald.

3. Centre: Nene Macdonald

Fusitu'a's return will probably mean a switch from wing to centre for Macdonald. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Will probably remain at centre in the starting side for at least one more week.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Will probably remain at centre in the starting side for at least one more week. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

