Andy Ackers, left and Mickael Goudemand are both set to make their first competitive appearance for Leeds Rhinos in Friday's Super League round one clash with Salford Red Devils. Picture by James Hardisty.

Full-back Lachie Miller, centre Paul Momirovski, halves Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley, hooker Andy Ackers and forward Mickael Goudemand are all set to pull on a Leeds jersey for the first time in Betfred Super League. Croft and Ackers joined Rhinos from tonight’s opponents, while Miller was at Newcastle Knights last year and Frawley came in from Canberra Raiders.

Former Sydney Roosters man Momirovski arrived in Leeds last month and was on a pre-arranged break in Australia when Rhinos completed their pre-season campaign against Hull KR 12 days ago. Goudemand, signed from Catalans Dragons, played in the win over Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, but missed warm up matches against Bradford Bulls and Hull KR because of a pectoral muscle strain.

Kai Morgan, seen kicking a goal for Leeds Rhinos' academy against Hull KR in 2022, joined Salford Red Devils in pre-season and is in their initial squad for tonight's Super League opener. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Other players who could feature tonight after being on the casualty list against the Robins are winger David Fusitu’a (knee), second-row James Bentley (ankle), prop Sam Lisone (thumb) and full-back Alfie Edgell (hamstring). Prop Tom Holroyd (knee) and second-rowers James McDonnell (hamstring) and Morgan Gannon (concussion/shoulder) are ruled out.

Reds’ 21 includes three-quarter Nene Macdonald and half-back Kai Morgan who both joined them from Leeds in the off-season. Other potential debutants are second-rower Matty Foster (signed from St Helens), ex-Wigan Warriors stand-off Cade Cust and back-row Joe Shorrocks, former Featherstone Rovers centre Chris Hankinson and half-back Joe Mellor who was at Leigh Leopards last season. Reserves utility-player Nathan Connell has been drated in after training with the senior squad.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu'a, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Ruan, Roberts, Donaldson, Edgell.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross, Cust, Sneyd, Singleton, Bourouh, Stone, Watkins, Partington, Atkin, Wright, Shorrocks, Ormondroyd, Hellewell, Dixon, Foster, Morgan, Hankinson, Connell.