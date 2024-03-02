Latest Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons Super League team news and 21-man squads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Bentley and Rhyse Martin will make their 150th career appearance when Rhinos square up to Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley today (Saturday). Leeds-born Bentley has played 41 games for Rhinos, plus 49 for St Helens, seven for Leigh Centurions and 16 with Sheffield Eagles, both on dual-registration, 28 for Bradford Bulls and has been capped eight times by Ireland.

Martin’s tally includes 106 appearances for Rhinos. The Australian-born goal kicker has also played with Canterbury Bulldogs (25 games), Papua New Guinea (17) and Combined Nations All Stars (one).

James McDonnell has recovered from a hamstring injury and could make his first Leeds Rhinos appearance since Boxing Day when Catalans Dragons visit AMT Headingley today (Saturday). Picture by Steve Riding.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith will make at least two changes following last week’s 22-12 defeat at Hull KR, with substitute props Sam Lisone and James Donaldson both ruled out through suspension. Fellow front-rower Tom Holroyd (knee) and second-row James McDonnell (hamstring) could make their first appearance of the season and full-back Lachie Miller is in contention after missing the game in East Yorkshire because of illness.

Nineteen-year-old centre Ned McCormack has been called up for the first time and is awarded the number 31 jersey. Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton and half-back Jack Sinfield are others in the 21-man squad who have yet to feature this year. Catalans Coach Steve McNamara will select from the 17 who won 34-0 at London Broncos last week, plus Tom Davies, Matthieu Laguerre, Franck Maria and Paul Seguier, who is available after suspension.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Ackers, Holroyd, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Ruan, Roberts, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, McCormack.

Catalans Dragons: from Mourgue, Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha, Nikorama, Fages, McMeeken, Busquet, Sims, Seguier, Garcia, Da Costa, Sironen, Navarrete, Satae, Ikuvalu, Dezaria, Johnstone, Abdull, Maria.