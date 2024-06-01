Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos will get a key player back for today’s derby, but visitors Castleford Tigers have injury concerns.

Centre Paul Momirovski will return after missing three games with an ankle injury, replacing on-loan Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell in Rhinos’ 17. Coach Rohan Smith confirmed: “Paul will be back.

“He has done a really good rehab and our medical team have done a terrific job. Paul thought he would be ahead of schedule and he was right. It’s always good when you get someone back a fraction earlier. He is a senior player and a very smart footy player so we are eager to get him back out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Momirovski will make his comeback from injury for Leeds Rhinos against Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Russell is sidelined after failing a head injury assessment - and suffering knee damage - in last Friday’s defeat at St Helens. The coach revealed: “His knee is settling down quite well and he is going through the concussion protocols.

“That’s going to plan so he should be fit and available after the Challenge Cup weekend. He has been a bit restricted in what he can do at training this week, but it’s going in the right direction and there’s nothing long-term there.”

Half-back Jack Sinfield, who was dual-registered with Halifax Panthers last weekend but missed their game due to a slight hamstring issue, is included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad, but scored a hat-trick of tries and six goals for the reserves in their 50-20 win against Tigers on Friday.

Forward Ben Littlewood, who has yet to make his first team debut, continues in the 21, but was also a try scorer in last night’s reserves fixture. Alfie Johnson scored four tries for Leeds and Shane Tuohey added a goal. Full-back Alfie Edgell is also back in contention for today after an ankle injury. Hooker Corey Johnson is in both Leeds’ 21 and Halifax’s squad for this evening’s visit of Toulouse Olympique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corey John son has been named in two 21-man squads for games this evening. Picture by Steve Riding.

Tigers boss Craig Lingard has named a side to his players, but admitted: “The likelihood is that is going to change. We’ve got massive question marks over a couple of people in that 17 so everyone in the 21-man squad has been told to prepare to play. We’ve got knocks and injuries and one person has gone to hospital for scans.”

Half-back Jacob Miller is in contention after missing last week’s win over Hull because of a foot injury. Lingard said: “He has trained a bit this week and put his hand up to say if we need him he will play. From a medical point of view, he probably needs another week.”

Scorers for Tigers’ reserves last night were Daniel Sarbah, Luis Johnson, Alfie Dean – who also kicked two goals – and Fletcher Rooney.

Leeds Rhinos from: Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Roberts, Johnson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Miller has put his hand up to play for Castleford Tigers at Leeds Rhinos, despite an injury. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers: from Hooley, Wood, I Senior, Miller, Watts, McShane, El-Zakhem, Mellor, Westerman, Horne, Griffin, Milnes, Putt, Hodson, S Hall, Namo, Qareqare, Robb, Hill, Hoy, C Hall.