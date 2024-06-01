Latest Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers team news and 21-man squads
Centre Paul Momirovski will return after missing three games with an ankle injury, replacing on-loan Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell in Rhinos’ 17. Coach Rohan Smith confirmed: “Paul will be back.
“He has done a really good rehab and our medical team have done a terrific job. Paul thought he would be ahead of schedule and he was right. It’s always good when you get someone back a fraction earlier. He is a senior player and a very smart footy player so we are eager to get him back out there.”
Russell is sidelined after failing a head injury assessment - and suffering knee damage - in last Friday’s defeat at St Helens. The coach revealed: “His knee is settling down quite well and he is going through the concussion protocols.
“That’s going to plan so he should be fit and available after the Challenge Cup weekend. He has been a bit restricted in what he can do at training this week, but it’s going in the right direction and there’s nothing long-term there.”
Half-back Jack Sinfield, who was dual-registered with Halifax Panthers last weekend but missed their game due to a slight hamstring issue, is included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad, but scored a hat-trick of tries and six goals for the reserves in their 50-20 win against Tigers on Friday.
Forward Ben Littlewood, who has yet to make his first team debut, continues in the 21, but was also a try scorer in last night’s reserves fixture. Alfie Johnson scored four tries for Leeds and Shane Tuohey added a goal. Full-back Alfie Edgell is also back in contention for today after an ankle injury. Hooker Corey Johnson is in both Leeds’ 21 and Halifax’s squad for this evening’s visit of Toulouse Olympique.
Tigers boss Craig Lingard has named a side to his players, but admitted: “The likelihood is that is going to change. We’ve got massive question marks over a couple of people in that 17 so everyone in the 21-man squad has been told to prepare to play. We’ve got knocks and injuries and one person has gone to hospital for scans.”
Half-back Jacob Miller is in contention after missing last week’s win over Hull because of a foot injury. Lingard said: “He has trained a bit this week and put his hand up to say if we need him he will play. From a medical point of view, he probably needs another week.”
Scorers for Tigers’ reserves last night were Daniel Sarbah, Luis Johnson, Alfie Dean – who also kicked two goals – and Fletcher Rooney.
Leeds Rhinos from: Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Roberts, Johnson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood.
Castleford Tigers: from Hooley, Wood, I Senior, Miller, Watts, McShane, El-Zakhem, Mellor, Westerman, Horne, Griffin, Milnes, Putt, Hodson, S Hall, Namo, Qareqare, Robb, Hill, Hoy, C Hall.
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Saturday, 5.30pm.
