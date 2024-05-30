Leeds beat Tigers 26-6 at the Jungle two months ago, but have won only twice in six games since then and are on the back of successive heavy defeats by Catalans Dragons and St Helens. Tigers’ have won three and drawn one of their last half a dozen matches and will provide tough opposition. They are 10th in the table, but will close the gap on seventh-placed Leeds to just three points if they pick up the victory in Betfred Super League round 13. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
Here's how Rhinos could lineup for this season's second derby agianst Castleford. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Man of the match when Rhinos won at the Jungle two months ago. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Luis Roberts
Started in the centre last week, but Matty Russell's injury will probably mean he goes one position further out. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Made his return from a back injury in last week's game and will be aiming for more game time on Saturday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Has missed the last three games with an ankle injury; will probably start if fit, but Rhyse Martin could slot in should Momirovski be ruled out again. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Wing: Ash Handley
Leeds' player of the season so far. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
