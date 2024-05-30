Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League derby v Castleford Tigers

By Peter Smith
Published 30th May 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 17:29 BST
Coach Rohan Smith needs to find a winning formula for Leeds Rhinos’ crunch derby at home to Castleford Tigers on Saturday.

Leeds beat Tigers 26-6 at the Jungle two months ago, but have won only twice in six games since then and are on the back of successive heavy defeats by Catalans Dragons and St Helens. Tigers’ have won three and drawn one of their last half a dozen matches and will provide tough opposition. They are 10th in the table, but will close the gap on seventh-placed Leeds to just three points if they pick up the victory in Betfred Super League round 13. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Rhinos could lineup for this season's second derby agianst Castleford.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Here's how Rhinos could lineup for this season's second derby agianst Castleford. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Man of the match when Rhinos won at the Jungle two months ago.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Man of the match when Rhinos won at the Jungle two months ago. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Started in the centre last week, but Matty Russell's injury will probably mean he goes one position further out.

3. Wing: Luis Roberts

Started in the centre last week, but Matty Russell's injury will probably mean he goes one position further out. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Made his return from a back injury in last week's game and will be aiming for more game time on Saturday.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Made his return from a back injury in last week's game and will be aiming for more game time on Saturday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Has missed the last three games with an ankle injury; will probably start if fit, but Rhyse Martin could slot in should Momirovski be ruled out again.

5. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Has missed the last three games with an ankle injury; will probably start if fit, but Rhyse Martin could slot in should Momirovski be ruled out again. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds' player of the season so far.

6. Wing: Ash Handley

Leeds' player of the season so far. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Castleford TigersSuper LeagueLeedsCatalans DragonsSt HelensRhinos

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.