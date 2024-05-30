Leeds beat Tigers 26-6 at the Jungle two months ago, but have won only twice in six games since then and are on the back of successive heavy defeats by Catalans Dragons and St Helens. Tigers’ have won three and drawn one of their last half a dozen matches and will provide tough opposition. They are 10th in the table, but will close the gap on seventh-placed Leeds to just three points if they pick up the victory in Betfred Super League round 13. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.