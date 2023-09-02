Coach Rohan Smith says Leeds Rhinos will put health and safety ahead of rushing concussed players back into the team.

Scrum-half Aidan Sezer will miss Saturday’s game at Hull FC after suffering a bang to the head in training and Rhinos are also without second-rower James Bentley who was knocked out during last Sunday’s defeat at Huddersfield Giants.

Both are virtually guaranteed a place in the 17 when fit and available, but Smith insisted Rhinos are “a club that certainly takes all precautions” and won’t hurry their return.

“Almost all of our return to play processes are longer than the 11-day mandate, allowing the player more time to recover and to practise before they are thrown back out there,” Smith said. “Hopefully [they are] back in the next couple of weeks, but there’ll be no rush.”

Coach Rohan Smith says James Bentley won't be rushed back from the injury which led to a long delay during last week's game at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Bentley was taken to hospital after his injury and Smith said: “Initially we were just hopeful there was nothing permanent, no neck or spinal damage there.

“Everything has been cleared in that regard and he is just resting. He has been around the players the last few days, on light duties.

“He will have to see a consultant, given he has had two [concussions] this year and that process will be a gradual one.”

Jack Sinfield, seen in pre-season action against Bradford Bulls, could make only his third senior appearance of 2023 when Rhinos visit Hull on Saturday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Teenage half-back Jack Sinfield is set to replace Sezer for only his third senior appearance of 2023 and Rhinos welcome back winger David Fusitu’a and second-row James McDonnell who both missed the game at Huddersfield because of a back spasm.

Three-quarter Nene Macdonald, who is in Australia to attend the birth of his child, was named in the initial squad, but has yet to return and won’t feature on Saturday. Rhinos have not called up a replacement, so Smith will select from 20 players.

Last Sunday’s unused squad members, winger Liam Tindall - who is linked with a move to Hull next year - and teenage full-back/stand-off Alfie Edgell, retain their place in the squad.

Hull coach Tony Smith will make at least three changes to the side beaten at home by Warrington Wolves last Saturday, with full-back Davy Litten (back injury), centre Darnell McIntosh (hand) and stand-off Jake Trueman (ruptured Achilles) all ruled out.

Rhinos' Liam Tindall, pictured scoring away to Wigan in May, is out of contract at the end of this season and has been linked with a move to Hull FC, who he could play against on Saturday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Full-back Tex Hoy is available after a hamstring problem, hooker Danny Houghton returns from concussion and 17-year-old Yorkshire academy prop Cobie Wainhouse is in contention for his senior debut.

Nick Staveley, Harvey Barron, Scott Taylor and Zach Jobson remain in the 21 after not featuring in last week’s game.

Hull FC: from Hoy, Swift, Sutcliffe, Clifford, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Lane, Fash, Lovodua, Cator, Scott, Brown, Barron, Gardiner, Shaul, Taylor, Staveley, Dwyer, Jebson, Wainhouse.

Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Newman, Handley, Oledzki, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, Hooley, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Sinfield, Ruan, Edgell.