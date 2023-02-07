The 22-year-old prop came through Rhinos’ youth system and made the first of his nine senior appearances, all as a substitute, in 2019.

He joined Tigers when his contract ended last November and is one of eight former Leeds players - six of whom started with Rhinos’ academy - in Castleford’s full-time squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been at Leeds all my life,” Mustapha said. “I had a good time there and I met a lot of good people.

Ex-Rhinos forward Muizz Mustapha is enjoying life at his new club Castleford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am looking forward to playing against them, I’ve got a few friends there so that’ll be good. It has been a bit of a change [moving clubs], but I’ve settled in pretty well and pretty fast.

“The lads are all good and I feel like I’ve come home. There’s quite a lot of lads I’ve played with, came up through the system with, so that has made it easier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mustapha was a non-playing member of Rhinos’ squad at last year’s Grand Final, when they lost to St Helens and aims to put what he learned that evening to good use with Tigers.

Muizz Mustapha scores for Rhinos agioanst Wigan last season. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“It was a good experience,” he added. “I was lucky to be there. I’ll take that experience anywhere I go and hopefully I can learn from that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having spent 2021 on loan at Hull KR, Mustapha featured six times for Rhinos last year, scoring a try in a home win over Wigan Warriors, but couldn’t nail down a regular place.

“At Leeds I wasn’t getting much game time and I struggled to stay in the team and get a chance,” he recalled.

“It was tough, but there’s not much you can do about it. You just have to get your head down and keep on working and hopefully when you get your chance you play well.

Muizz Mustapha, left with assistant-coaches Sean Long and Jamie Jones-Buchanan, was a non-playing member of Rhinos' 2022 Grand Final squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad