Wigan have strengthened, bringing in the likes of ex- Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming and it will take a good team to prevent them collecting a second successive league leaders’ shield. They flexed their muscles in a 40-0 warm-up win at Hull FC last week, but Leeds Rhinos have also had a positive pre-season and Warrington Wolves are confident of getting back among the title challengers under new coach Sam Burgess.

St Helens are fully motivated after their four-year title reign ended in 2023 and Catalans Dragons will be determined to go one better than finishing as league and Grand Final runners-up last year. Leigh Leopards and Hull KR both upset the odds in the previous season and will be looking to do the same again, but early predictions are it could be a tough campaign for Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers and promoted London Broncos. Here’s how the 2024 table is predicted to finish, according to the latest odds.