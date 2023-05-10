Twenty-year-old back-rower Oli Field has signed a contract with York Knights until the end of 2025, after being there on loan since March.

The son of former Leeds and Wakefield Trinity forward Jamie Field, he graduated from Rhinos’ academy to join the full-time squad ahead of last season, but did not make a first team appearance.

Field has made five starts for York and “jumped at the opportunity” to sign a long-term deal.

Oli Field played in Rhinos' pre-season game against Bradford Bulls. Picture by Tony Johnson.

He said: I’ve loved it so far. The team and the set-up is great, I feel like I’ve really settled in now and hopefully, from a personal perspective, I kick on now and push towards a big finish to the year.

“For me, the most important thing in my career is playing regularly and Hendo [York coach Andrew Henderson] has allowed me to do that.

“I feel like playing regularly is getting the best out of me and I really want to make the most of the opportunity I’ve been given.”

Oli Field on the ball for York agianst London last week. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/York Knights.

York have Super League aspirations and Field added: “There’s a great project in place here and it’s one I’m really excited to be a part of.

“The club have great plans for where they want to go in the future, which was a big part of me wanting to sign here for so long.”

Field is the second member of Rhinos’ 2023 squad to sign for York, after centre Levi Edwards.

Henderson said: “I’m really pleased. We identified Oli as a young player with lots of potential and had the opportunity to bring him in on loan and have a closer look at him and see where he’s at.

York Knights coach Andrew Henderson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’ve been very impressed by him. He has come into the group and fitted in incredibly well. He’s a good person first and foremost with a good attitude about him and his performances have been really solid for us.

“Given he’s not had a huge amount of experience at senior level, he has acquitted himself really well for us in the games he has played. I’ve seen a lot of really good qualities in Oli.”

Henderson predicted: “He has a bright future ahead of him. He’s still in his development stage as a player.