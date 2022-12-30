The Huddersfield Giants owner was elected two years ago and had planned to step down as part of a realignment between Super League and the RFL.

That process has seen the establishment of a 12-year partnership with sports marketing experts IMG and the formation of RL Commercial, a joint venture between Super League (Europe) and the RFL into which all commercial assets of the sport have been assigned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davy said: “It is difficult to overstate the importance to rugby league of the realignment and the new joint venture.

Ken Davy. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“By bringing all the sport’s assets into one place, it will be far more effective to work with our TV and commercial partners, whilst for the first time ever, we have agreed an overall split of income across the whole sport.

“Going forward, every pound of income will be shared throughout the sport, ensuring the whole of the rugby league family will benefit from every extra pound generated, meaning we all have a vested interest in its success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davy added: “Two years ago it was difficult to see a way forward, now there is an incredible amount of optimism within both Super League and the sport.

“The fact virtually every change has also received unanimous support speaks volumes for the positive attitude all the clubs have demonstrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Johnson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, there are still major challenges to face, of which the economic environment and finances are uppermost.

“Nonetheless we have established a framework for Super League and the whole sport which gives everyone the opportunity to succeed and prosper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has undoubtedly taken longer than was originally envisaged, however as I step down from the chair I think we can safely say ‘job done.”

RFL and RL Commercial chairman Simon Johnson insisted rugby league owes Davy a “debt of gratitude”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “A number of us have been immersed in complex contractual issues, all working towards change we believed necessary for the sport to enjoy the bright future it deserves.