Jay Pitts makes Wakefield Trinity contract stance clear ahead of Challenge Cup quarter-final

Wakefield Trinity stalwart Jay Pitts is determined to avoid a farewell tour in 2025 after expressing his desire to stay on at Belle Vue.

Pitts began his career with Trinity before returning to his hometown club at the end of 2019 following spells with Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos.

The loose forward has played a key role in Wakefield's recent resurgence under Daryl Powell – and he is not done yet.

"I'm enjoying my rugby so I'll play as long as I can," said the 35-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the year.

"The biggest thing for me is I want to contribute; I don't want to be hanging about and being a spare part in a team.

"I pride myself on doing my work and doing it to the best of my ability to help the team. As long as I'm doing that, I'll keep playing.

"The club need to be happy with me as well. If the club are happy with me, I'd happily stay on. It's a conversation for down the line."

Pitts' immediate priority is to help Trinity get past Leigh Leopards and book a first Challenge Cup semi-final appearance since 2016.

Jay Pitts remains a key player for Wakefield as he approaches the end of his contract. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Powell's side won the treble during their brief stay in the Championship but Wakefield are the only current Super League club yet to reach a major final in the modern era.

"Everyone wants a really good cup run and we're no different here," said Pitts, who represented Hull in the 2013 Challenge Cup final.

"Personally, I'd love to play in a semi-final for Wakefield and who knows what could happen?

"I think it's the best cup around. The last time I played in a final it didn't quite work out but that gives you the hunger to want to get back.

Wakefield have enjoyed a promising start to the season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"To get to experience that again would be amazing but we've got to get through this one first. We've got to be really on to get the result."

Wakefield landed a psychological blow last week with a thumping 40-14 win at Leigh Sports Village.

However, Pitts has stressed that result will count for little in Friday's knockout game.

"It's a different competition and we've got to start again from the beginning," he said.

"We're under no illusions that it's going to be a really tough game but we go in really confident.

"They'll have extra motivation after last week but there's the motivation to get to a semi-final as well. We're preparing the best we can to get the job done."