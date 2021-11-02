The 35-year-old has joined the Parksiders from Betfred Championship side Whitehaven on a one-season deal.

A Leeds Metropolitan University graduate, Mossop is a former Castleford Tigers academy player and had a spell at Batley Bulldogs in 2007.

He has also featured for Sheffield Eagles and Workington Town and his signing is a “real coup” for Hunslet, according to coach Alan Kilshaw

Hunslet's new recruit Jason Mossop, right, with coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

Mossop will add experience to a youthful squad and said he is relishing “helping the youngsters along”.

“I’m also keenly anticipating picking things up from them, as you’re never too old to learn,” Mossop stressed.

“It’ll be a new ball game for the lads who are stepping up to League One from the academy and playing against grown men for the first time.

“As one of the more experienced players in the squad, I’ll be able to play a big part in their development, on and off the field.”

Jason Mossop, right, makes a tackle for Workington in a derby against Whitehaven. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

And he credited Leeds Met coach Paul Fletcher with reviving his love for the sport after he linked up with the university’s side.

“Fletch reignited my passion for the game,” he added.

“He was a wonderful coach who had many qualities, one of which was he got players wanting to perform for him.

“Another man I enjoyed playing under was Great Britain Students boss Clive Griffiths.

“He was the most knowledgeable coach I’ve ever come across, league or union.

“As a young player I didn’t maybe appreciate that at the time, but I’ve grown to properly realise it since.

“I’ve a vivid memory of Shaun Edwards coming along once and saying Griff taught him everything he knew about the game, which tells you a lot.”

Mossop spent the past four seasons with Whitehaven, but reckons the move to Hunslet is ideal for him, on and off the field.

He said: “My wife is from Wortley and for family reasons - we’ve a two-year-old and another on the way in December - we’ve moved to Yorkshire from west Cumbria.

“My employers - I’m a nuclear advisor – have been very good about me relocating, so I’m able to work in Leeds and get back to the north west maybe once a week.

“Hunslet fits the bill perfectly for me.

“I was impressed when I spoke to Alan Kilshaw by his philosophy and how he’s rebuilding for next season and beyond with a young team sprinkled with experienced players.”

Of his new side’s prospects for 2022, Mossop stated: “We’re aiming to have a good start to the season.

“The minimum goal, I think, should be for us to reach the play-offs and, subject to us doing that, take it from there.”

Kilshaw hailed Mossop as “an outstanding player who had been a consistent performer at Championship level”.

The coach insisted: “We are also getting an ultimate professional and someone who will no doubt set a great example for some of the younger lads in the group.

“Jason has shown huge commitment in coming to us when other offers were more attractive financially.

“He has bought into the ethos of what we’re trying to implement at Hunslet and is another locally-based player for our supporters to get behind.”