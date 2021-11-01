Hooker/loose-forward Vila Halafihi, who will join Sheffield Eagles in pre-season, was named the Betfred League One club’s players’ player of the year.

The coaches’ award - selected by Alan Kilshaw and Ryan Jackson - went to Wayne Reittie, the winger who spent most of 2021 on loan from Batley Bulldogs and has since signed a one-year deal for next season.

Departing three-quarter Matty Chrimes was the supporters’ choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunslet's coaches' player of the year Wayne Reittie. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

Retiring kitman Trevor Brown received the Geoff Gunney MBE award.

Brown, who has been in the role for almost two decades, said he was “very honoured”, but insisted “Lots of people deserve this more than me.”

Brown said: “It has been a big part of my life and I’m stepping down more for health reasons than anything.

"I’ve made many friends at Hunslet, the club means a great deal to me and I’ll certainly be down on match days to shout on the players - and shout at the new kit-man.”

Hunslet's 2022 home kit. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

Club person of the year was Ian Pickles and exemplary service accolades went to Scott Johnson - whose videos of games are an indispensable part of the coaching staff and squad’s preparations for matches - and Gareth Evans, who oversees Hunslet’s website.

The Parksiders have unveiled a myrtle, white and flame kit for home games in the 2022 season and will play in chocolate and white on their travels.

The home shirt will display an image of the team that won the 1986-87 Division Two championship under coaches Peter Jarvis and David Ward.

Players from that era will present the squad with their jerseys at an event in January.

Hunslet's 2022 away kit. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

Club general manager Chris Chatten, who took office during the summer, said: “It has become clear to me, in my short time at Hunslet, that there is bags of history, heritage and previous success at one of rugby league’s oldest clubs, which means a lot to our members.

"We intend to share the club’s heritage with our youthful 2022 squad as they aim to make a name for themselves in seeking to emulate the achievements of those that have gone before them and have a season to remember.”