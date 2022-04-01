Jack Smith stars for Leeds Rhinos academy in big win over Hull KR
Centre Jack Smith scored a hat-trick as Leeds Rhinos under-18s extended their 100 per cent start to the season with a 45-8 victory over Hull KR at Headingley on Friday.
Rhinos led 29-4 at half-time, Kai Morgan having landed a drop goal with the final kick of the opening period.
Toby Warren powered over to give Rhinos a flying start and though Austin Collingwood crossed for the visitors, Neil Tchamambe and Jack Smith scored length of the field tries for Leeds either side of Warren’s second touchdown.
Smith went over again before the break.
Centre Will Gatus took his tally of tries for the under-18s this season to eight with back-to-back tries early in the second half, when Rovers were down to 11 men with Korben Pratt and Leo Tennison having been sin-binned either side of the interval.
Gatus went over from close range and then dashed 70 metres direct from the restart.
Smith completed his hat-trick, but Rovers rallied with a brace of tries from Tennison.
Morgan booted four conversions for Rhinos.
