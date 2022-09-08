Centre Mahe Fonua will remain at Castleford Tigers next season.

The club have triggered a one-year extension to his contract and retain the option for a third season in 2024.

The 29-year-old Tongan international joined Tigers from Hull in pre-season and was ever-present this term, scoring five tries in 29 appearances.

Mahe Fonua. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

He said: “It was an easy choice for me and I’m very grateful the club felt the same way.

“I feel like I’ve found my feet again and got that fire in my belly again here at Castleford so I’m thrilled to be here for another year and hopefully we can have plenty more good moments together.

“Going into 2023 I hope to have a consistent year and we’ll be fighting to get some silverware.”

Tigers boss Lee Radford coached Fonua at Hull and the player is keen to continue their relationship.

Tigers coach Lee Radford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He added: “I think he gets the best footy out of me.

"To be playing under him again, it’s going to be another good experience and I’m very grateful.“I’ve been part of a good squad this year and some of the boys that are coming in next year, I’m excited to play alongside them.

"We should be able to ruffle some feathers in the competition next year with the squad we’ve got.”

Radford said: “The biggest compliment I can pay to Mahe is that previously you would get an eight out of 10 performance from him, but then a three out of 10 the week after and I think he is a steady seven and a half every week now.

“I think that is a credit to him for the work he’s doing off the field and how settled he feels at the club as well.”

Radford added: “I really enjoy working with Mahe, always have and I’m really glad personally that we are getting the best out of him.

“He’s a recognisable character and I think he is a known face in Super League, you name Mahe Fonua to a rugby fan and 90 per cent would know who he is.