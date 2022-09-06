Leeds Rhinos news: Rhyse Martin appeal decision reached

Martin’s challenge against a one-match suspension was rejected and a tribunal added another game after deeming the appeal “frivolous”.

The second-rower is the third Leeds player, after James Bentley and Harry Newman, to have a ban increased this year after appealing against a charge issued by the match review panel.

The decision means Martin will miss Friday’s play-off at Catalans Dragons and the following week’s semi-final, if Rhinos win.

Rhyse Martin converts Kruise Leeming's try to level the scores for Rhinos against Castleford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

If Leeds lose this week, the second match of the Papua New Guinea international’s ban will be served in the World Cup or pre-season.

The tackle was not penalised during the game and Martin is the only player from a top-six side banned following the final round of regular season matches.

Martin was suspended for one game last month, after being charged with grade A dangerous contact in Rhinos’ Super League win over Salford Red Devils.

The ban is a major setback for Rhinos who could also be without winger Ash Handley (ankle) and hooker Brad Dwyer (knee) from last week’s side because of injury.