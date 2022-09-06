Leeds Rhinos news: Rhyse Martin appeal decision reached
The RFL’s disciplinary panel has reached its verdict on Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin’s ban.
Martin’s challenge against a one-match suspension was rejected and a tribunal added another game after deeming the appeal “frivolous”.
The second-rower is the third Leeds player, after James Bentley and Harry Newman, to have a ban increased this year after appealing against a charge issued by the match review panel.
The decision means Martin will miss Friday’s play-off at Catalans Dragons and the following week’s semi-final, if Rhinos win.
If Leeds lose this week, the second match of the Papua New Guinea international’s ban will be served in the World Cup or pre-season.
The tackle was not penalised during the game and Martin is the only player from a top-six side banned following the final round of regular season matches.
Martin was suspended for one game last month, after being charged with grade A dangerous contact in Rhinos’ Super League win over Salford Red Devils.
The ban is a major setback for Rhinos who could also be without winger Ash Handley (ankle) and hooker Brad Dwyer (knee) from last week’s side because of injury.
Martin has landed all his last 36 kicks at goal, equalling Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino’s NRL and Super League record.