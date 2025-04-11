Wakefield Trinity meet St Helens in Betfrfed Super League today, for the second time this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell has hit out at this season’s “crazy” fixture list.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity visit St Helens this evening (Friday) in Betfred Super League round seven, having lost 26-6 at home to them in the third week of the league season. Powell’s side play host to Castleford Tigers next Thursday and meet their local rivals again 17 days later at Magic Weekend.

Wakefield will have met both before they’ve faced some other teams in the competition and Powell reckons that means the league table isn’t an accurate reflection. “I do think the fixture list is kind of crazy,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven't played Huddersfield or Salford yet and then we play Cas twice and we will have played Saints twice. It’s madness really, so I don't think you can really get a sense of the table.”

The Trinity boss added: “Quite a lot of teams have played against Cas and Salford and we haven't. I'm not saying there's anything in that, I just think you can't really get a true perspective of the competition, so I'm not reading too much into the table at the moment.”

He stressed: “There's nothing we can do about it. We just crack on and we take each week as it comes. It's madness really how it has been put together, but we'll just crack on. I don't think it affects the end of the season too much, but I don't think it's a good look for the season as you're rolling through it.”