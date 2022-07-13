Long touted as one of the brightest among a new generation of players emerging from Rhinos’ academy ranks, Johnson was selected out of position for the Magic Weekend derby with Castleford Tigers.

The 21-year-old’s inclusion in the starting side for such a crucial and high-profile game highlighted how highly-rated Johnson is by Rhinos’ management.

And the rookie repaid their faith, showing no signs of being fazed by one of the most crucial roles in the team during Leeds’ 34-20 victory.

Corey Johnson at acting-half for Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I feel like it’s just another position I need to be able to slot into,” Johnson said of playing at number six, which he could do again away to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday if Blake Austin fails to recover from a calf-muscle injury.

“Dummy-half, six, one, they are all pivotal positions where you kind of need the same skill set.

“I just need to figure out how to apply myself into that position, wherever I am playing.”

Johnson has played in the halves at a lower level, including for National Conference side Hunslet Club Parkside during a comeback last year.

He regularly practises there with Rhinos, particularly in 13 versus 13 training sessions, so the change of roles was not a shock.

He said: “We’ve got Kruise [Leeming], Dog [Brad Dwyer] and Jaz [Jarrod O’Connor] as well who can play nine.

“We are all switching positions and it is just gaining experience in training for days like that.”

The Magic derby was Johnson’s fifth first team appearance for Leeds and his first since March.

A knee injury suffered playing with Bradford Bulls led to a long layoff, but he returned in Rhinos’ reserves and for their dual-registration partner club before his call up last week.

A derby against his hometown team, on a big stage like Magic Weekend, at St James’ Park in Newcastle, was a step up, but Johnson said: “We train at that intensity anyway so it’s just one those things.

“I just need to get my body right.

“I injured my knee and then had a few other bits and bats coming back, but I played for Bradford the other week and [on Saturday] I felt really good.

“I was buzzing to get the win, it’s better for me because I’ve got one over on my mates at home.”

Johnson made his debut in the final match of 2019, but then had a whole season out of the game for personal reasons before returning to Leeds 12 months ago, on a one and a half-year deal.

He had a spell on loan at York City Knights and featured once for Rhinos late in 2021, but has yet to appear in successive games.

“Obviously it is about whatever’s best for the boys,” Johnson - who signed a new two-year contract in June - said.

“But for me, any game time is good game time, whether it’s here or at Bradford.

“I want to be pushing to play Super League regularly, but if that doesn’t come this season I’ll just take it in my stride.”

Johnson was an England academy international before his spell away from the sport.

“I can’t really compare how I am now to before,” he admitted.

“I was a young kid then, but my body probably didn’t cope too well after a year out.