Rhinos’ under-18s capped a superb year with a 26-22 extra-time win at league leaders St Helens in last weekend’s academy Grand Final.

Rhinos finished behind Saints in the table on points difference and lost just two games all year.

And asked if any of his squad could make the transition to Betfred Super League, Walker

Riley Lumb, pictured in action for Rhinos under-18s against Hull KR, is a potential future first-teamer, academy coach Chev Walker reckons. Picture by Bruce Rollinson,

confirmed: “I believe so and I know Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ head coach] likes the look of some of them.”

He said: “It will be a matter of opportunity and them working hard. Some of them will be in and around the first team; not first team members, but in and around it and training more than they have this year.

“You’re looking at Riley Lumb and Alfie Edgell. Jake Higgins [a prop] definitely has a chance; he was late to the game, but a fast learner and he’s been going well and getting better every week.

“I reckon Edgell and Lumb will be pushing, if not at the back end of next year, certainly the year after.”

Will Gatus has left Rhinos after moving away to university. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Lumb is a winger or full-back from Castleford, who played with Townsville Tigers and Lock Lane before joining Rhinos.

Leeds-born Edgell, a full-back, played his junior rugby at Kippax and prop Higgins, who took up rugby league when he was 14, was signed from Castleford Panthers.

All three played when Rhinos secured their first academy title for 16 years thanks to Kyden Frater’s golden-point try against Saints.

Walker said the majority of their squad will be eligible for under-18s rugby again next season, with only Will Gatus, Bailey Aldridge, Higgins and Will Shaw now over-age.

Jake Higgins on the charge for Rhinos' academy against Warrington. Picture by Craig Hawkhead Photography/Leeds Rhinos.

"It is a young team,” Walker said. “Jack [Sinfield] is still eligible next year, which seems crazy and we’ve got Neil [Tchamambe] and a few others to come in who didn’t play in the Grand Final.”

Gatus has left the club after beginning studies in Nottingham and Walker said: “Logistically, it just didn’t work for him to be getting into training.

“He is going to try and pursue a career in rugby union. He’s been on trial at Leicester for a couple of weeks. Kev [Sinfield, the ex-Rhinos captain and director of rugby who is a coach there] has seen him play quite a bit, he is a really talented player and I hope he does well.”

Higgins, Aldridge and Shaw - a mid-season signing from Castleford Tigers - will do some pre-season training with the first team, as well as playing for the reserves in 2023.

Rhinos unsder-18s celebrate after Jack Sinfield, right, kicked the winning point in a Headingley victory over Wigan this season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos used loan players from clubs including Featherstone Rovers and Hunslet to make up the numbers in their second-string this season, but Walker said: “Next season it will be an all-Leeds team pretty much every week, with the good 18s going up. It will give everybody a sense of a pathway to the first team.”

Of the title win, he added: “It is a massive achievement and a huge reward for all their hard work. They have been brilliant this year.

“I know every team puts it in, but for a bunch of young blokes they sacrifice a lot and go without doing stuff normal kids their age do.

“It is like water off their back, they have taken it in their stride. They are a really humble group and it’s rewarding for them.

“Further to that, it is part of their development. Winning trophies and playing in games like that will stand them in good stead down the line.”

Leeds led 10-0 early on, but looked like being pipped when Saints scored a converted try in the 79th minute to go one point ahead.

However, they got the ball back from the restart and Jack Sinfield landed a drop goal to square the scores; then Frater won it in extra-time after the half-back had an attempted one-pointer charged down.

“It was nail-biting at times, a tough contest,” Walker said. “The good thing was, it was played in good spirits.

“There were no cheap shots or malice or dirty play on both sides, it was a great advert for academy rugby.