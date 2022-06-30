Rhinos seemed to have turned a corner when they climbed to eighth in Betfred Super League following a 40-4 win at Warrington Wolves almost a month ago.

That was their second successive victory, but since then they have lost two in a row and dropped back down to 10th in the 12-team league.

That’s four places outside the play-offs and they are five points behind both fifth-placed Hull and Castleford Tigers, who are sixth. Those are Rhinos’ opponents on the next two Saturdays and clearly, if they can win both matches they will be back in the hunt. Defeat, however, would effectively end their top-six hopes.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman attempts to tackle St Helens' Jonathan Bennison. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

This week is an opportunity, against a Hull team who have lost their last three games and have problems of their own. They have pivotal players on the casualty list – including Luke Gale, Ben McNamara and Jake Connor – and Australian stand-off Josh Reynolds, the man signed to take them to the next level, was released last week.

Hull couldn’t score against Warrington Wolves – who had conceded 70 points in their previous two games – six days ago, but the fact they leaked only four themselves suggests they have some defensive resilience.

That’s something Rhinos showed in patches at St Helens last week and they are beginning to look like more of a threat with ball in hand, but execution will have to improve.

Most importantly for Rhinos, they have to stop shooting themselves in the foot. The number of cards and bans Rhinos have received this year is unacceptable and certain players have let themselves and the team down more than once.

Leeds Rhinos' head coach Rohan Smith. Picture: John Rushworth/SWpix.com.

That is frustrating at a time when Rhinos’ are looking much healthier fitness-wise. Injuries often can’t be avoided, but suspensions can.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith describes rugby league as a “combat sport” and aggression is integral to that, but it is all about managing it and being cool and professional under pressure.

Players talk about learning lessons, but come matchday it all seems to go out the window. James Bentley, for example, was banished in last week’s game for knocking the ball away to prevent a Saints man playing it, something which in every case will result in a yellow card.

The result was long gone by that stage and no major harm was done, but it was Bentley’s fourth card of the season and – in his first game back from a suspension – was another blot of his copybook.

Bentley is a quality player and, in this writer’s dealings with him, a good bloke, but it’s obvious he gets frustrated and opposition coaches are going to exploit that. It would be a shame if disciplinary issues wrecked a promising career.

Naturally, referees and others involved in the disciplinary system will keep a closer eye on repeat offenders so it’s a difficult cycle to break, but losing players for spells within games and then several additional matches afterwards is proving too costly.

Harry Newman was Leeds’ best against Saints, but – following a long injury layoff – will miss the next three matches after also losing his cool, with referee Tom Grant.

The match review panel issue charges – which are effectively punishments – without hearing any defence and if players do opt to state their case, they run the risk of any ban being increased.

That has happened to Rhinos players twice this year, which adds insult to injury. However, in disputes between referees and players, there’s only ever going to be one winner.

Two more long bans just makes Rhinos’ task harder. Saturday is a real test of character, in a hostile environment on the back of a couple of hefty defeats and so far Leeds have been found wanting more often than not in that department.