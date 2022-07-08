Mellor signed for Castleford last month, having been a Rhinos player since the end of 2019 and will be passing on tips to coach Lee Radford.

“I’ll be sharing what I can,” he confirmed.

“I’ll be doing whatever I can to win this game, absolutely.”

Alex Mellor, right, shakes hands with then Rhinos interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan after Leeds' loss to Tigers at the Jungle in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The 27-year-old second-rower had agreed to join Castleford for next year, after his Rhinos contract expired, but Leeds released him early following an injury-hit few months.

The last of his 34 appearances for Rhinos was against Tigers at the Jungle in April, when he suffered damage to his sternum.

Tomorrow will be his third game for Castleford and he said: “I was training with these blokes a few weeks ago, I am really good friends with them and I was part of their team.

“To come up against them just a couple of weeks after leaving is going to be strange, but it’s something I am looking forward to.”

Alex Mellor in his new colours. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The foot injury ruling Leeds captain Kruise Leeming out of tomorrow’s derby has robbed Mellor of an opportunity to play against “one of my best mates”.

He said: “I told him if he was playing I’d be gunning for him, in a joking way, obviously.

“We have some craic, I will stay good mates with Kruise and a couple of the lads for the rest of my life.

“I have got some really good pals there and I am sure it will be weird playing against them.

Alex Mellor is happy with how he has settled in at Tigers. Picture by Tom Maguire/Castleford Tigers.

“I’m sure I’ll want to have a laugh with them, but it’s about switching on for 80 minutes and having a laugh afterwards and catching up hopefully when Cas have got the win.”

Mellor reckons Leeds “looked really good” in their 62-16 win at Hull six days ago.

“It’s nice to see them getting some form,” he added.

“I’ve got some good mates there so to see them down in the dumps isn’t brilliant.

“They played really well last week and they’ll be a big challenge if they can emulate that.

“Leeds-Cas derbies are always pretty close and fiery so to be on the other side of it’s going to be a new experience, but one I am looking forward to.”

Mellor has a 100 per cent record since joining Tigers, having played in their victories over Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants.

“The two wins are like the cherry on top,” he reflected.

“The whole place has been fantastic, I have settled in really well.

“The lads are great, the training’s great.

“It is a little bit different, there’s a few different views and I agree with how Radders [Radford] thinks about the game and the way he goes about training is great.

“He is one of the lads in a way, he has a laugh with you and you know where you stand with him when it’s time to train.

“He has got some great values and I am really enjoying working for him.”

Above all else, after just six games for Rhinos this year, Mellor is enjoying being back on the field.

“It has been so frustrating, but this is a fresh start for me,” he said.

“It is great to be back playing. Your week’s all about that Friday night feeling, where you are shaping up to play.

“That’s all you’re thinking about and then you have the nerves of playing; it’s fantastic, it’s what we are paid to do and it’s something I’ve really missed out on doing, so to be back playing is fantastic.”

Tomorrow is a huge game for both teams. Tigers are fifth in Betfred Super League and a win would be a giant stride towards qualifying for the play-offs, but ninth-placed Leeds are only three points behind sixth spot and will fancy their chances if they can cut the gap even further.

Mellor said: “It’s a four point game. It’s one of those where one team is going to lose out and two points and the other is going to bounce forward.

“It’s a big one for both teams, but I really feel like we are building some momentum and it’s a place full of confidence.