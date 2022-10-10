News you can trust since 1890
'It was cool': Kiwi ace Brandon Smith hails Leeds Rhinos fans

Kiwi star Brandon Smith has paid tribute to Leeds Rhinos’ fans and says he can’t wait to be back at Headingley.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 10th October 2022, 10:30 am - 2 min read

The Melbourne Storm hooker - nicknamed Cheese - scored one of the Kiwis’ 14 tries in their record 74-0 rout of Rhinos in last Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match in front of a 9,125 crowd.

New Zealand are back at Headingley on October 28 to play Ireland and Smith said: “I’m looking forward to coming back, especially with a crowd like that.

“I hope they turn up for us again and not just because it was a Leeds game. We got a good welcome - I think the English fans are fans of sport in general and I was pretty happy with them.

New Zealand's Brandon Smith on the ball agianst Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It was pretty cool. I’ve always known the English fans are pretty enthusiastic so it was pretty special and I think we got what we wanted out of the game.”

Smith went into the crowd at the end of the match to hand his jersey to a fan. He explained: “There's a little fella that sent me a video and some nice encouraging words and said he was a big fan.

“His dad reached out to me as well. I saw them holding up a big sign, apparently his nickname is Little Cheese and he plays dummy half as well so I thought 'why not'?

Brandon Smith, left, training at Rhinos' Kirkstall base before last week's game. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I've a few jerseys I can play in so hopefully that makes his day and is something special for him.”

The score equalled the most points Leeds have ever conceded in a game and was their biggest margin of defeat.

Rhinos had had a week off between their Grand Final defeat to St Helens and beginning preparations to face New Zealand and Smith joked: “I knew about 10 of their players had been on the p*** for seven days!

“I know a few of the players and I saw their Instagrams, but they still manned up and played against us.

Brandon Smith is looking forward to playing in front of Headingley's South Stand again. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I knew they’d be feeling a bit worse for wear so the scoreline might be a bit inflated because of that, but we played a tough game, we stuck to our processes and played pretty mature.”

