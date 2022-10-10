The Melbourne Storm hooker - nicknamed Cheese - scored one of the Kiwis’ 14 tries in their record 74-0 rout of Rhinos in last Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match in front of a 9,125 crowd.

New Zealand are back at Headingley on October 28 to play Ireland and Smith said: “I’m looking forward to coming back, especially with a crowd like that.

“I hope they turn up for us again and not just because it was a Leeds game. We got a good welcome - I think the English fans are fans of sport in general and I was pretty happy with them.

New Zealand's Brandon Smith on the ball agianst Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It was pretty cool. I’ve always known the English fans are pretty enthusiastic so it was pretty special and I think we got what we wanted out of the game.”

Smith went into the crowd at the end of the match to hand his jersey to a fan. He explained: “There's a little fella that sent me a video and some nice encouraging words and said he was a big fan.

“His dad reached out to me as well. I saw them holding up a big sign, apparently his nickname is Little Cheese and he plays dummy half as well so I thought 'why not'?

Brandon Smith, left, training at Rhinos' Kirkstall base before last week's game. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I've a few jerseys I can play in so hopefully that makes his day and is something special for him.”

The score equalled the most points Leeds have ever conceded in a game and was their biggest margin of defeat.

Rhinos had had a week off between their Grand Final defeat to St Helens and beginning preparations to face New Zealand and Smith joked: “I knew about 10 of their players had been on the p*** for seven days!

“I know a few of the players and I saw their Instagrams, but they still manned up and played against us.

Brandon Smith is looking forward to playing in front of Headingley's South Stand again. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.