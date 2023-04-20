Leigh came out on top in a pre-season meeting between the sides, thanks to Leeds old boy ZakHardaker’s last-gasp try and the newly-promoted side are just two points behind Rhinos in the table. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 10

Where and when?

Aidan Sezer in action for Rhinos in their pre-season defeat at Leigh. Picture by Steve Riding.

Venue: Leigh Sports Village

Date: Friday, April 21.

Time: 8pm.

Leigh star men: Ex-Wigan and Warrington winger Josh Charnley has found a new lease of life as a Leopard and began round 10 in top spot on Super League’s try-scoring chart. He is an outstanding finisher and strong coming away from his own line. Ex-Leeds man Zak Hardaker is another running threat and one of the best defensive centres in the competition.

Leigh's prolific try scorer Josh Charnley, left, with teammate and ex-Rhinos star Zak Hardaker. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Key battle: Aidan Sezer is expected to be fit after picking up a couple of knocks during Rhinos’ defeat of Hull FC last week. He will need to be on top of his game to outshine Leigh half-back Lachlan Lam who had an outstanding game in their win at Wakefield Trinity.

Previous meeting: August 13, 2021. Super League round 19. Leigh Centurions 10 (Tries Gee 2. Goal Mullen), Leeds Rhinos 46 (Tries T Briscoe 2, Tetevano, Smith, Lui, Dwyer, Handley, Leeming. Goals Martin 7). Referee: Robert Hicks. Attendance: 2,818.

Verdict: There’s no disgrace in losing to Leigh this season, but if Rhinos are going to achieve anything in 2023 this is the sort of game they have to win. It will be a hostile atmosphere and Leigh have impressive strike power, so slow-starting Rhinos will have to weather an early storm. If they do that, defend how they have in recent matches and take their chances, they’ll win the game, but it’s set to be a battle.