Ireland international dual-registered with Leeds rugby league club after joining York Knights

An Ireland international has been dual-registered to play community rugby league in Leeds after signing for York Knights.

Prop Jack Brown penned a three-year deal with the Betfred Championship club and will also be available for Oulton Raiders under-18s. The 17-year-old previously played for Leeds outfit Stanningley and spent the past two seasons with Normanton Knights.

Brown - who described the opportunity as “a dream come true” - was named player of the tournament after representing Ireland in the under-16s Four Nations and man of the match against Wales in an under-19s clash this autumn. He was recommended to Knights by Ireland coach Ged Corcoran, who is an assistant to York boss Mark Applegarth.

Former Stanningley player Jack Brown will be available to Oulton Raiders after signing for York Knights. Picture by York Knights.

“I’m really impressed with Jack,” Applegarth said. “He’s really responding well to the training environment. He has got a really good head on his shoulders, which is a credit to his upbringing and his mum and dad.

“Ever since our first meeting I was blown away with how mature he is. I think over the next few years he can be anything he wants to be. We first noticed him when Ged Corcoran mentioned him to us as a kid who has potential and he’s certainly got that.”