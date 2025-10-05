Investigation launched into fighting after Leeds rugby league side's play-off final defeat
Fighting broke in the main stand after Stanningley suffered an 18-14 defeat by Wigan outfit Ince Rose Bridge in the National Conference Division One play-off decider at Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road. Players from both sides allegedly became involved in the ‘skirmish’ following the final whistle.
National Conference administrator Alan Smith said: “The NCL management will carry out a full investigation into the fighting which took place at the end of the game. There will be no further comment until the investigation, and any disciplinary proceedings are completed.”
Jack Vincent and Jeremy Wiscombe scored Stanningley’s tries and Adam Butterill booted three goals. Siddal - whose assistant-coach is Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor - were beaten 8-0 by West Hull in the Conference Premier Division Grand Final.