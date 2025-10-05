An investigation has been launched into ugly scenes at the end of a Leeds community rugby league club’s promotion final in Featherstone.

Fighting broke in the main stand after Stanningley suffered an 18-14 defeat by Wigan outfit Ince Rose Bridge in the National Conference Division One play-off decider at Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road. Players from both sides allegedly became involved in the ‘skirmish’ following the final whistle.

National Conference administrator Alan Smith said: “The NCL management will carry out a full investigation into the fighting which took place at the end of the game. There will be no further comment until the investigation, and any disciplinary proceedings are completed.”

An investigation has been launched into ugly scenes after the National Conference Division One promotion final. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Jack Vincent and Jeremy Wiscombe scored Stanningley’s tries and Adam Butterill booted three goals. Siddal - whose assistant-coach is Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor - were beaten 8-0 by West Hull in the Conference Premier Division Grand Final.