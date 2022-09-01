Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with the play-offs due to begin next weekend, Rhinos have so far announced only two new faces for 2023, so what could their squad look like next year?

Players who are out of contract at the end of this season and have not been offered new terms are centre Liam Sutcliffe, hooker Brad Dwyer, centre/winger Tom Briscoe, forward Bodene Thompsion and prop Muizz Mustapha.

Sutcliffe and Dwyer have already been snapped up by Hull, Briscoe is wanted at Leigh Centurions and Tigers are understood to be in for Mustapha.

Toulouse prop Justin Sangare, pictured being tackled by Leeds' Brad Dwyer and James Bentley, will join Rhinos in pre-season. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

On top of that, centre Jack Broadbent is seeing out the season on loan at Featherstone before a predicted move to Castleford in 2023 and Alex Mellor left Rhinos midway through the current campaign and will be in the visitors’ camp this weekend.

In the main, Rhinos are trading in experience for youth and potential, having already confirmed the addition of French Test prop Justin Sangare from Toulouse Olympique and England Knights centre/second-row James McDonnell.

McDonnell has spent most of this season on loan at Leigh, but was among Wigan Warriors’ try scorers in Monday’s defeat at Hull KR.

Other recruits will include Castleford winger Derrell Olpherts, though that has yet to be confirmed.

England Knights forward James McDonnell is joining Rhinos from Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

With Ash Handley and David Fusitu’a both under contract and Liam Tindall coming through, wing isn’t an obvious area Leeds need to strengthen, but Olpherts will presumably take Briscoe’s place in the squad.

McDonnell effectively replaces Broadbent and Sangare will step in for Thompson, who has played prop for much of this season.

Leeds already have a successor to Mellor in 18-year-old Morgan Gannon and likewise, Sutcliffe’s number four jersey could be taken by Zak Hardaker, if he signs a new deal.

Hardaker has been excellent since returning to Leeds in April and talks have been held about him staying on.

Saturday's game will be Tom Briscoe's last at Headingley as a Leeds player. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have been grooming 21-year-old loose-forward Jarrod O’Connor as Dwyer’s replacement and their squad includes another talented young hooker in Corey Johnson, so that role seems to be covered.

Teenage back-rower Leon Duan has been training with Leeds as a trialist and is set to join them when his Doncaster contract expires at the end of this season and Batley Bulldogs full-back Luke Hooley is another potential target from outside the top-flight.

Rhinos have a young number one in Jack Walker, but he has been on loan at Hull since July and they would like to keep him if they can.

In addition to outside recruits, Rhinos under-18s have had a fine year, finishing second in the academy table and some of those could move up into the full-time squad.

More senior arrivals are possible, but financial constraints - and Leeds’ form over the past few months - mean there won’t be many.

Despite departures, Leeds have depth in most positions and fringe players stepping in have generally done a good job this season.