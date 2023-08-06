Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Injury scare for ex-Leeds Rhinos man Blake Austin puts Castleford Tigers debut in doubt

Castleford Tigers’ new signing from Leeds Rhinos, Blake Austin, is battling to be fit for the looming relegation four-pointer against Wakefield Trinity.
By Peter Smith
Published 6th Aug 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read

Austin joined Tigers last week on loan until the end of this season and is due to make his debut in the bottom-two showdown at Trinity on Friday, August 18.

But the Yorkshire Evening Post understands Austin suffered a leg injury in his final training session with Leeds, last Wednesday.

That would have kept the stand-off out of Rhinos’ game against Leigh Leopards today (Sunday), had he still been at the club.

He was signed too late to be eligible for Castleford’s home defeat by Huddersfield Giants on Friday, but has two weeks to get fit for the biggest game of Tigers’ season.

Castleford are expected to announced their new coach on Monday. Previous boss Andy Last was sacked after the 28-0 defeat by Giants which left Tigers bottom of the Betfred Super League table.

