Injury & ban force changes as Leeds Rhinos 21-man squad named for St Helens 4-pointer
Prop Tom Holroyd is serving a one-match ban over an incident in last Sunday’s 14-8 win at Hull KR, when he was among Rhinos’ substitutes. Half-back Jack Sinfield, who was the unused 18th man, is also ruled out after picking up an injury playing in the reserves game which followed the Betfred Super League fixture.
Twenty-year-old forward Ben Littlewood has been drafted into Rhinos’ 21 for the first time this year. He made one substitute appearance in 2024 and has recently returned to fitness after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury in pre-season. Australian outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood is the other player called up.
Saints coach Paul Wellens has made one change to his 21. Deon Cross, who didn’t play in last week’s win at Hull FC because of a foot injury, drops out and is replaced by Mark Percival.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb, Ben Littlewood, Ethan Clark-Wood, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell.
Saints’ initial squad is: Kyle Feldt, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye, Matt Whitley, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield, George Delaney, Noah Stephens, Jake Burns, Harry Robertson, George Whitby, Owen Dagnall, Jake Davies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.