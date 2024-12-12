Wakefield Trinity have signed 21-year-old back Jayden Myers from Bradford Bulls. Picture by Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Wakefield Trinity have paid an” undisclosed” fee to sign a young outside-back from Bradford Bulls.

Jayden Myers will join Trinity’s first team squad next week on a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth. The 21-year-old scored 12 tries in 27 games for Bulls last term and was a Betfred Championship young player of the year nominee, losing out to Wakefield’s Oliver Pratt.

“I am delighted to be joining the full time environment at Wakefield Trinity,” Myers said. “I am eager to put my best foot forward and work hard and learn from the best. The move came around pretty quick and while I’m nervous, I’m also very excited and ready to get started.”

Trinity coach Daryl Powell added: “I’ve got to watch Jayden a few times this year, with us playing against Bradford a few times and identified him pretty early on as someone we’d like to bring to the club. I feel he’ll be an incredible signing for the club and I'm pleased to get him on board. Athletically, he’s going to be someone who will go on to be incredibly exciting.”