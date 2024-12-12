'Incredible signing': Wakefield Trinity pay fee for Bradford Bulls outside-back
Jayden Myers will join Trinity’s first team squad next week on a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth. The 21-year-old scored 12 tries in 27 games for Bulls last term and was a Betfred Championship young player of the year nominee, losing out to Wakefield’s Oliver Pratt.
“I am delighted to be joining the full time environment at Wakefield Trinity,” Myers said. “I am eager to put my best foot forward and work hard and learn from the best. The move came around pretty quick and while I’m nervous, I’m also very excited and ready to get started.”
Trinity coach Daryl Powell added: “I’ve got to watch Jayden a few times this year, with us playing against Bradford a few times and identified him pretty early on as someone we’d like to bring to the club. I feel he’ll be an incredible signing for the club and I'm pleased to get him on board. Athletically, he’s going to be someone who will go on to be incredibly exciting.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.