After a nine-day turnaround, Rhinos will have their hands full at Headingley on Saturday against a Catalans Dragons side brimming with confidence following five successive Betfred Super League wins.

Games between Rhinos and Catalans tend to be eventful - last year’s four meetings featured surprise results, red and yellow cards, one dramatic fightback and a golden point try - and this week is unlikely to be any different. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round six

Aidan Sezer scores the golden-point winning try to cap an incredible fightback by Rhinos at Catalans last July. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Where and when?

Date: Saturday, March 25.

Time: 1pm.

Catalans star man: Winger Tom Johnstone, who played his junior rugby in Leeds for Stanningley, scored some outstanding tries against Rhinos during his time with Wakefield Trinity. He joined Catalans in the off-season and has been in prolific form with eight tries so far this year. When he is fit and firing, there’s no better finisher in the European game.

Rhinos celebrate last September's play-off win over Catalans in Perpignan. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Key battle: Leeds-born Catalans hooker Michael McIlorum tends to raise his game against Rhinos and is a difficult opponent when on song. But it’s a good chance for Jarrod O’Connor to put his hand up and show why Rhinos are willing to let Kruise Leeming join Gold Coast Titans.

Previous meeting: September 9, 2022. Super League play-off. Catalans 10 (Try Whare. Goals Tomkins 3), Rhinos 20 (Tries Sutcliffe 3. Goals Hardaker 4). Referee: James Child. Attendance: 9,514.

Verdict: Catalans have been in outstanding form and some key players are back this week, so they are favourites. The spoils were shared from four meetings last year and Rhinos showed what they are capable of against St Helens three weeks ago, but they’ll need a huge improvement - particularly cutting out errors in yardage - to end Dragons’ unbeaten run. The key will be for Rhinos to match Catalans’ big pack and the halves to take control in a way they’ve only managed fleetingly so far this season.