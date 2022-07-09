Rhinos go into today’s crucial Magic Weekend derby against Castleford Tigers in Newcastle on the back of a 62-16 thrashing of Hull a week ago.

But the team boss has not ruled out changes on top of the enforced replacement of injured captain Kruise Leeming and insisted selection is still a work in progress.

Smith said: “We haven’t had a full book of players to choose from in my time.

Rohan Smith. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“What the team looks like from week to week will be an evolution as players return from injury and from suspension.

“Also, some players might be the best option for us one week, but the next week maybe not, based on different opposition, picking up a bump or a bruise or in some cases it’s hard to play at a top level week after week after week.

“Everyone in Super League can play well on occasions or most of the time, but being at your best every week for a whole season is such a huge challenge.

“That’s what makes the best players the best players.

Liam Sutcliffe, pictured, bounced back last week after being dropped for the previous game. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I am not afraid to change a winning team or a team that’s playing well.

“I’ll pick what’s best for [each] week.”

Smith has already shown he is prepared to leave out established players, with Liam Sutcliffe having been omitted for the recent defeat at St Helens and Brad Dwyer missing the last two games.

Dwyer could come back into the 17 today in place of Leeming and Smith praised the way both players handled being dropped.

Brad Dwyer could return after missing two games. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Sutty came back last week and played a strong game against Hull,” he said.

“He has been going about his work well and got himself ready to play and took his chance well last week.

“Brad Dwyer has been training very well, he has contributed to the group and he is there or thereabouts.

“It is a tough decision to leave experienced players out, but it’s a positive for us as a squad and as a club to have choices to make.”

Today is Smith’s first Leeds-Castleford derby.

Rhinos have lost twice to Tigers this season, in the Betfred Challenge Cup and Super League, but a win this evening would lift them to seventh in the table, just one point outside the play-offs.

Smith is aware of the rivalry between the two near-neighbours, but insisted: “As a coach, I think everyone’s your rival, every week.”

He said: “What I love about the rivalry is more the fan-based stuff, where they get into each other a little bit.

“I enjoy the atmosphere and banter that goes with it.”

This is the 15th Magic Weekend and Rhinos’ record so far is eight wins and six defeats, including back-to-back defeats by Tigers in 2017 and 2018.

Smith described the event - when an entire round is staged over two days at one venue - as a “great celebration of our competition”.

He said: “As a fan, you couldn’t think of anything better.

“As a coach you’ve got to try to put the emotion aside, but enjoy the experience at the same time.”

Tigers are unbeaten in Newcastle and are aiming to extend their winning run to four games.

Smith predicted a “cracking contest” and warned: “I am expecting a team full of belief and confidence.