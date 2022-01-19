The 22-year-old full-back trained fully with Rhinos last week and has now been given the all-clear for a playing comeback following a scan on his damaged foot.

Walker, a Grand Final winner in 2017, is set to play half of Sunday’s pre-season fixture at Bradford Bulls, which will be his first match since Rhinos’ 20-18 win at Wakefield Trinity on November 1, 2020.

“Last week, leading into the Featherstone game, I did that full week with the boys,” Walker said.

Jack Walker, pictured right with Blake Austin, hopes to make his Rhinos comeback this weekend.

“I really enjoyed it, it was good to be back with everyone and be around the fellas.

“The last time I did that was the first week of pre-season last year and I tore my hamstring, so it has been a long while.”

Walker played in Rhinos’ first four games of the 2020 season, scoring tries in three of them, but sustained a foot injury in a 36-0 Headingley win over Warrington Wolves on February 25.

He made his comeback seven months later, but suffered a recurrence in pre-season which kept him out of the entire 2021 campaign.

Jack Walker celebrates scoring against Warrington in February 2020, the game which began his injury nightmare.

It has been a long road back, but an upbeat Walker confirmed: “I went for a scan [on Monday] and it just ticked the final box.

“I am fully fit and raring to go.

“I was getting a bit of pain in my foot where I had the operation, but he [the specialist] just said the toe next to where I’ve had the operation will be working very hard to support the operation spot - that means there’s sometimes going to be a bit of swelling in that joint.

Jack Walker touches down against Hull in October, 2020.

“It’s nothing to worry about, just one of those you have to manage, make sure you ice it and stuff like that, so it is all systems go now.”

Coach Richard Agar said last week Walker was likely to be involved either at Featherstone Rovers, where Leeds won 30-22 three days ago, or Bradford.

Walker said: “I think we are aiming to get 40 minutes against Bradford.

“We don’t want to go straight into 80 minutes, but just to put an actual shirt on, I am buzzing.

“Since I had the news about my foot I haven’t had a smile off my face.”

Rhinos’ plan is to field a fringe side at Odsal, with the following Sunday’s Tom Brisccoe testimonial game at home to Hull being a full-scale rehearsal for the Betfred Super League round one clash with Warrington 13 days later.

Walker, though, is not looking beyond this weekend.

He said: “I just want to play.

“I have got Richie Myler to get in front of, even though I’ve got the number one shirt, so we will see, but I am ready to go now - there’s no stopping me.”

There is also a chance Liam Sutcliffe, who had knee surgery last summer, could come into the team to face either Bradford or Hull which - if no new injuries crop up - would leave Rhinos with a completely clean bill of health ahead of the new season.

That is in marked contrast to last year and Agar faces some welcome selection headaches, particularly at full-back where Myler has been a revelation during Walker’s layoff.

The former half-back was on the bench for the Warrington game two years ago as a back-up hooker, but stepped in at full-back after Walker was hurt and - other than because of injuries - has held the role ever since.

Walker has retained the number one jersey, but knows he faces a battle to oust the 2020 Lance Todd Trophy winner, who has been in impressive form in Rhinos’ opening two trial matches.

“Definitely,” he said.

“I am not taking anything away from Richie, he has played really well.

“It is just one of those, I had Ashton Golding in my way at one point.

“It is good because it makes me work harder and gets the best out of me.

“I see it as a positive, not a negative.”

Walker’s scan this week came exactly a year after the second operation on his damaged foot and if he plays on Sunday, it will have been 442 days between games.

Reflecting on what he has been through since March, 2020, Walker recalled: “The first time [being injured against Warrington], it wasn’t so tough.

“I just thought it was one of those where it happens in your career, it’s just unfortunate.

“When I found out the second time around that I was going to miss another season, I was devastated.

“I had to take a week just to process it and get my head round it, then it was just another obstacle really, that gives me another opportunity to better myself in other ways - to put a bit of size on and so on.

“I feel like I have done that, now it’s all in the past and I am raring to go.”