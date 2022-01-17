Leeds fielded two teams, a first-choice lineup leading 18-6 at the break before fringe/young players took over for the second half. Here’s five talking points from Rhinos’ latest warm-up match.

1: Right approach. Leeds don’t usually field two separate sides in one pre-season game, but the tactic worked well. The senior players got 40 minutes into their legs, playing uphill on a heavy pitch against strong opposition, then a talented but very inexperienced team performed creditably after half-time. Some of Leeds’ kids, playing against men for the first time, learned valuable lessons and the second half also gave Rovers more of an opportunity to work on their attack.

2: The kids are all right. It keeps being said, but Leeds do have some quality outside their top-20. Stand-off Oli Field, whose long-term future may be in the back-row and scrum-half Jack Sinfield showed some nice touches against bigger, much more seasoned opponents and there is a lot to like about the centre pairing of Levi Edwards and Max Simpson. Also, the likes of Jack Broadbent, Jarrod O’Connor and Sam Walters have clearly taken a lot from the enforced game time they had last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drafted into Rhinos' squad for the pre-season derby at Featherstone, 19-year-old winger Mackenzie Turner was one of several youngsters to impress. Picture by Tony Johnson.

3: Bulls test. Whether the youngsters can back-up a week later, over a longer period, remains to be seen. Most of Rhinos’ first team players are likely to be rested at Bradford Bulls on Sunday, meaning it will be a young team from the off and another big challenge for them.

4: Half measures. It’s early days, but new halves Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer went well again. Scrum-half Sezer directed Rhinos around the field nicely in the first half and Austin, at stand-off, was involved in two tries. With more game time, on drier tracks, they will be a threat.

5: Jack Walker. Rhinos’ number one is in full training and might feature against Bradford, which would be a big plus. Richie Myler, though, was very good, again, against Rovers and will be tough to displace.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.