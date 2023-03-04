'I'd like his zen': Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith praised for cool after 'abuse' from fuming St Helens fans
Rhinos coach Rohan Smith was praised for keeping his cool after being confronted by angry St Helens fans following Leeds’ 25-24 win at TW Stadium.
Smith and Rhinos half-back Aidan Sezer were on the receiving end of alleged abuse and furious gestures from individuals in the main stand as they waited to be interviewed by Sky Sports moments after the final whistle.
Highlighting the incident when she spoke to Smith live on air, Sky’s touchline reporter
Jenna Brooks said: “When I was interviewing player of the match Aidan Sezer just before, you were getting a little bit of abuse. Are you okay, everything all right, what was being said?”
Smith replied: “I am fine, it was a great win, St Helens are a great club. I feel like we probably got them at the right time energy-wise a little bit.
“Take nothing away from the way we applied ourselves, St Helens are a quality club, represented our competition so well in Australia and it’s a shame a few people can’t just celebrate the great game it was.”
Saints fans were furious at seeing their rx-Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell sent-off for a shoulder charge on Richie Myler in the final moments, when the scores were level.
Moments earlier Leeds had received a penalty following what the home crowd felt was a similar foul by Rhinos’ Sam Walters.
Smith told the Sky interviewer: “The Sam Walters one, his arm wasn’t stuck by his side like the definition of a shoulder charge goes. Another player of ours was in the way so he couldn’t fully wrap him up.”
After footage of Smith’s calm reaction to the fans’ heckling was broadcast, Sky presenter Brian Carney told viewers: “I’d like a little of the zen Rohan Smith showed here, the coolest man in the Totally Wicked Stadium.”