Smith and Rhinos half-back Aidan Sezer were on the receiving end of alleged abuse and furious gestures from individuals in the main stand as they waited to be interviewed by Sky Sports moments after the final whistle.

Highlighting the incident when she spoke to Smith live on air, Sky’s touchline reporter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna Brooks said: “When I was interviewing player of the match Aidan Sezer just before, you were getting a little bit of abuse. Are you okay, everything all right, what was being said?”

Rohan Smith celebrates Leeds' win over Saints. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Smith replied: “I am fine, it was a great win, St Helens are a great club. I feel like we probably got them at the right time energy-wise a little bit.

“Take nothing away from the way we applied ourselves, St Helens are a quality club, represented our competition so well in Australia and it’s a shame a few people can’t just celebrate the great game it was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints fans were furious at seeing their rx-Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell sent-off for a shoulder charge on Richie Myler in the final moments, when the scores were level.

Coach Rohan Smith is congratulated on Rhinos' win by club director Rob Oates and travelling fans. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Moments earlier Leeds had received a penalty following what the home crowd felt was a similar foul by Rhinos’ Sam Walters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith told the Sky interviewer: “The Sam Walters one, his arm wasn’t stuck by his side like the definition of a shoulder charge goes. Another player of ours was in the way so he couldn’t fully wrap him up.”