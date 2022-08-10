Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stand-off Blake Austin is back in contention after missing five matches because of a dead leg.

Winger Liam Tindall, half-back/hooker Corey Johnson, half-back Jack Sinfield and prop Muizz Mustapha - who spent last season on loan at Hull KR - are all in contention for a call-up.

Winger David Fusitu’a, scrum-half Aidan Sezer and second-row Rhyse Martin drop out after being suspended over incidents in last Sunday’s win against Salford Red Devils.

Blake Austin, pictured taking on Hull KR's Greg Richards and Kobin Sims, could reutrn for Rhinos this week after fiove games on the injury list. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Winger/centre Tom Briscoe (ankle), hooker Kruise Leeming (foot) and forward James Donaldson (knee) remain on Rhinos’ injury list and forwards Matt Prior and Tom Holroyd will both serve the final game of their ban.

Former Rhinos winger Ryan Hall could return for Rovers after injury.

Half-back Mikey Lewis, forwards Kane Linnett and Greg Richards and youngster Connor Barley are also included in the hosts’ initial 21, but prop Korbin Sims is suspended and drops out from the team which beat Toulouse Olympique last week.

Muizz Mustapha, seen scoring in Leeds' win over Wigan, could feature for Rhinos against his teammates from last season. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos’ 19 is: Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Jarrod O’Connor, Corey Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Liam Tindall, Jack Sinfield, Zak Hardaker.

Hull KR’s 21 is: Ben Crooks, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell, George King, Kane Linnett, Matty Storton, Jez Litten, Elliot Minchella, Jimmy Keinhorst, Mikey Lewis, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Ethan Ryan, Sam Wood, Greg Richards, Frankie Halton, Will Tate, Phoenix Laulu-Togagae, Zach Fishwick, Connor Barley.