Stand-off Blake Austin is back in contention after missing five matches because of a dead leg.
Winger Liam Tindall, half-back/hooker Corey Johnson, half-back Jack Sinfield and prop Muizz Mustapha - who spent last season on loan at Hull KR - are all in contention for a call-up.
Winger David Fusitu’a, scrum-half Aidan Sezer and second-row Rhyse Martin drop out after being suspended over incidents in last Sunday’s win against Salford Red Devils.
Winger/centre Tom Briscoe (ankle), hooker Kruise Leeming (foot) and forward James Donaldson (knee) remain on Rhinos’ injury list and forwards Matt Prior and Tom Holroyd will both serve the final game of their ban.
Former Rhinos winger Ryan Hall could return for Rovers after injury.
Half-back Mikey Lewis, forwards Kane Linnett and Greg Richards and youngster Connor Barley are also included in the hosts’ initial 21, but prop Korbin Sims is suspended and drops out from the team which beat Toulouse Olympique last week.
Rhinos’ 19 is: Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Jarrod O’Connor, Corey Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Liam Tindall, Jack Sinfield, Zak Hardaker.
Hull KR’s 21 is: Ben Crooks, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell, George King, Kane Linnett, Matty Storton, Jez Litten, Elliot Minchella, Jimmy Keinhorst, Mikey Lewis, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Ethan Ryan, Sam Wood, Greg Richards, Frankie Halton, Will Tate, Phoenix Laulu-Togagae, Zach Fishwick, Connor Barley.