'I want to show some loyalty to them': Wakefield Trinity's Mason Lino signs new contract

Lino’s previous deal was due to expire this autumn, but he is now tied to Trinity until the end of 2026.

“I’m really happy to have my future secured,” Lino, 29, said. “It definitely wasn’t a hard decision for me and this club showed faith in me three years ago when other clubs didn’t, so I want to show some loyalty to them.”

Trinity are bottom of Betfred Super League and look likely to be playing in the Championship next year.

Wakefield's Mason Lino. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

But Lino , who joined them ahead of the 2021 season, insisted: “What the club are trying to build towards is something I want to be a part of.

“I enjoy being around the group and we’ve got a great bunch of boys. While I know we’re not where we need to be at the minute, as a group we are working hard and I have the utmost faith we can turn this season around.”

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth described Lino’s decision to stay at the club as “brilliant news”.

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

He said: “He has been outstanding to work with and he’ll be a vital part of our rebuild moving forward, not only for his playing ability, but also for who he is as a person.

“I know Mason is excited to be a massive part in our future and, as a club, we are certainly delighted to get this over the line.”