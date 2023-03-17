Long-serving Jodie Boyd-Ward will skipper the side for the first time when Rhinos kick off their campaign away to Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

Coached by James Simpson, who retired as a player after England won last year’s World Cup, Rhinos are aiming to regain their crown as the country’s top side and avenge their defeat to Halifax in the 2022 title decider..

Leeds are three-time Challenge Cup winners, but the Grand Final result still stings and Boyd-Ward won’t hide the fact setting the record straight is the main goal for this year.

Jodie Boyd-Ward lifts the Wheelchair Super League trophy in 2021. She hopes to lead them to a similar success this year. Picture by Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com.

Boyd-Ward - who is a recruitment coordinator for Leeds City Council and also works in a leisure centre - said: “Our aim every season is we want to win. Occasionally it pops into the back of my mind about that Grand Final.

“Our aim is to rectify that and do what we do best. I’d like to say we are one of the most cohesive teams.

“We have got things we want to work on as the games go on, but we want to crack that Grand Final at the end of the season.”

Rhinos’ squad includes England captain Tom Holroyd, who scored two tries - including the late winner - and was named player of the match in last month’s World Cup final victory over France.

Jodie Boyd-Ward in World Cup action for Wales against France. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

With so much talent and experience for Simpson to choose from, Boyd-Ward admitted being appointed Leeds’ captain “wasn’t something I expected”.

She said: “I thought I had done something wrong when Simmo messaged me to say ‘can we have a phone call’.

“It was totally unexpected, but I definitely appreciate the reasoning behind it and I am very much taking it seriously and looking forward to getting that first run out as captain.”

England captain Tom Halliwell, of Leeds Rhinos, lifts the World Cup trophy. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Leeds will be expected to get off to a winning start in Cheshire. Boyd-Ward noted: “Warrington have been around a little while, we’ve played them a few times, but we just want to focus on ourselves.

“Our goal for Saturday is defence. That’s been a big thing we’ve worked on in pre-season and as long as our defence is where it needs to be, I am happy.”

Wheelchair rugby league is on a high after the sport - boosted by live television coverage - captured the public’s attention during the World Cup.

England’s Seb Bechara featured on BBC Breakfast earlier this week, which would have been unthinkable just a couple of years ago.

The extra attention means this is a crucial year as the sport looks to kick on from England’s memorable triumph.

Boyd-Ward, who played for Wales in the global tournament, vowed: “We can only build on that World Cup legacy.

“It is amazing to see that legacy with all the new clubs, for example. Edinburgh Giants is one and they are run by an ex-Leeds Rhinos wheelchair coach, Martyn Gill.