Just one round into the new season, Leeds Rhinos have already slipped down the predicted Betfred Super League table.
Rhinos’ were 7/1 joint-third favourites for the league leaders’ shield before last week’s 42-10 drubbing at Warrington Wolves, but have dropped in the rankings.
Impressive performances elsewhere saw the odds shorten on some clubs, but new world champions St Helens –who have yet to kick-start their campaign – remain hot favourites. Here’s how competition sponsors Betfred reckon the table will look.
1. St Helens
Last year's winners St Helens added the World Club title to their collection last weekend and remain hot favourites to retain the shield in 2023. Odds to finish top: 7/4.
Photo: David Neilson/SWpix.com
2. Wigan Warriors
Coach Matt Peet's side remain second-favourites for top spot, despite a surprise defeat at Hull KR in round one. Odds to finish top: 4/1.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Warrington Wolves
Warrington were 7/1 joint-third favourites before the big win over Leeds. Odds to finish top: 9/2.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Catalans Dragons
The French side's opening win at Wakefield, missing some star players but with the prolific Tom Johnstone grabbing a hat-trick, impressed the bookies, moving them up a place. Odds to finish top: 12/1.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com