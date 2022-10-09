'I feel fortunate': How one ex-Leeds Rhinos coach was behind another's World Cup involvement

Former Leeds and Featherstone Rovers coach Brian McDermott has revealed how another ex-Rhinos boss prompted his involvement with Fiji’s World Cup squad.

McDermott, who masterminded four Super League Grand Final wins with Leeds, was drafted in by Fiji at short notice ahead of their warm-up game against England last Friday.

McDermott’s predecessor at Rovers, James Webster, who had a season as an assistant-coach at Leeds in 2020, has also joined the Bati’s backroom staff.

Brian McDermott is helping out on Fiji's coaching staff. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Webster - a former Wakefield Trinity boss - stepped down from club coaching at the end of 2021 to concentrate on his career as a lecturer at Leeds Beckett University and did a full day’s work before attending the game at Salford.

McDermott took the post-match press conference following Fiji’s 50-0 defeat by England, but stressed he is not head coach.

He said: “I am just helping out, Joe [Dakuitoga] is the head coach. I feel fortunate, Dave Furner gave me a call - he was the coaching director, but he couldn’t come over.

Dave Furner. Picture by Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com.

“He asked me if I could step in and I did, with not much notice, but in the few short days I have been with them, they are a fantastic group.

“They are really good people to be around, they work incredibly hard and I am looking forward to the next few weeks.”

Furner had a brief spell in charge of Leeds four years ago and joined Wests Tigers as assistant-coach last month from a similar role with Canterbury Bulldogs.

McDermott admitted Fiji “didn’t get much right” in their final practice match ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Australia at Headingley, but felt England were”very good” and believes the hosts can have a strong World Cup.

“We gave them some opportunities, but England exploited those opportunities really well,” he said. They are in good shape.”

Of Fiji, whose side included Castleford Tigers winger Jason Qareqare, McDermott reflected: “Not much went right, but they are a very tight group, very passionate and loyal to each other.