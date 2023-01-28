News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hunslet v Batley Bulldogs a family affair for Burton clan with foot in both camps

Sunday’s pre-season derby between Hunslet and visitors Batley Bulldogs will be a family affair with brothers Joe and Oli Burton set to line up on opposite sides.

By Peter Smith
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Bulldogs’ Oli had a spell on loan at Hunslet last season, his sibling Joe joined the Parksiders late last year from Bradford Bulls and their father Danny is an assistant to Parksiders coach Alan Kilshaw.

“It will be a strange experience playing against Oli, although I don’t suppose we’ll be picking each other out,” Joe Burton - who like his brother is a former Leeds Rhinos academy player - said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ll be aiming to get the better of him for sure if I meet him while making carries out of defence.

Hunslet captain Steve Crossley with the League One trophy at this week's lower divisions season launch. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“That’s what sibling rivalry is all about, but we will be the best of brothers after the match.”

The game is Hunslet’s first pre-season hit out after last week’s scheduled meeting with Halifax Panthers was scuppered by a frozen pitch.

“We’ve pretty much a new look squad, with quite a few players coming in and the spirit in the camp is high,” Joe Burton added.

“The lads are coming together and we’re already watching each other’s backs. It’ll be good for us all, after the postponement last Sunday, to finally get out on the pitch.”

Oli Burton in action for Hunslet last season, on loan from Batley. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

Hunslet boss Kilshaw has stuck with the squad he named to face Halifax.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
New-look Hunslet receive helping hand from Super League club Salford Red Devils

“That being cancelled has made us adjust our thinking and approach for Sunday’s match,” Kilshaw admitted.

“We have turned the Halifax cancellation into a positive with a harder week’s training and all the lads are looking forward to some competitive action.”

Batley's Keegan Hirst with the Championship Shield at this week's season launch. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Batley will offer a stern test for Kilshaw’s new-look squad, who compete a division lower than the visitors in Betfred League One.

“They have been a top-four Championship side for the last few seasons so we are aware of the challenge we’re presented with,” Kilshaw added.

“We are focussed on several outcomes we want to achieve from the fixture.”

Hunslet: from Barcoe, Bull, J Burton, Conroy, Crossley, H Hallas, Jordan-Roberts, Knowles, Lawton, McGrath, Newbound, Punchard, Render, Ryder, S Hallas, Sweeting, Syme, Walton, Watson, Wray, York.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.

Batley BulldogsHunsletBradford BullsHalifax