Bulldogs’ Oli had a spell on loan at Hunslet last season, his sibling Joe joined the Parksiders late last year from Bradford Bulls and their father Danny is an assistant to Parksiders coach Alan Kilshaw.

“It will be a strange experience playing against Oli, although I don’t suppose we’ll be picking each other out,” Joe Burton - who like his brother is a former Leeds Rhinos academy player - said.

“I’ll be aiming to get the better of him for sure if I meet him while making carries out of defence.

Hunslet captain Steve Crossley with the League One trophy at this week's lower divisions season launch. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“That’s what sibling rivalry is all about, but we will be the best of brothers after the match.”

The game is Hunslet’s first pre-season hit out after last week’s scheduled meeting with Halifax Panthers was scuppered by a frozen pitch.

“We’ve pretty much a new look squad, with quite a few players coming in and the spirit in the camp is high,” Joe Burton added.

“The lads are coming together and we’re already watching each other’s backs. It’ll be good for us all, after the postponement last Sunday, to finally get out on the pitch.”

Oli Burton in action for Hunslet last season, on loan from Batley. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

Hunslet boss Kilshaw has stuck with the squad he named to face Halifax.

“That being cancelled has made us adjust our thinking and approach for Sunday’s match,” Kilshaw admitted.

“We have turned the Halifax cancellation into a positive with a harder week’s training and all the lads are looking forward to some competitive action.”

Batley's Keegan Hirst with the Championship Shield at this week's season launch. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Batley will offer a stern test for Kilshaw’s new-look squad, who compete a division lower than the visitors in Betfred League One.

“They have been a top-four Championship side for the last few seasons so we are aware of the challenge we’re presented with,” Kilshaw added.

“We are focussed on several outcomes we want to achieve from the fixture.”

Hunslet: from Barcoe, Bull, J Burton, Conroy, Crossley, H Hallas, Jordan-Roberts, Knowles, Lawton, McGrath, Newbound, Punchard, Render, Ryder, S Hallas, Sweeting, Syme, Walton, Watson, Wray, York.

