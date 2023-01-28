Hunslet v Batley Bulldogs a family affair for Burton clan with foot in both camps
Sunday’s pre-season derby between Hunslet and visitors Batley Bulldogs will be a family affair with brothers Joe and Oli Burton set to line up on opposite sides.
Bulldogs’ Oli had a spell on loan at Hunslet last season, his sibling Joe joined the Parksiders late last year from Bradford Bulls and their father Danny is an assistant to Parksiders coach Alan Kilshaw.
“It will be a strange experience playing against Oli, although I don’t suppose we’ll be picking each other out,” Joe Burton - who like his brother is a former Leeds Rhinos academy player - said.
“I’ll be aiming to get the better of him for sure if I meet him while making carries out of defence.
“That’s what sibling rivalry is all about, but we will be the best of brothers after the match.”
The game is Hunslet’s first pre-season hit out after last week’s scheduled meeting with Halifax Panthers was scuppered by a frozen pitch.
“We’ve pretty much a new look squad, with quite a few players coming in and the spirit in the camp is high,” Joe Burton added.
“The lads are coming together and we’re already watching each other’s backs. It’ll be good for us all, after the postponement last Sunday, to finally get out on the pitch.”
Hunslet boss Kilshaw has stuck with the squad he named to face Halifax.
“That being cancelled has made us adjust our thinking and approach for Sunday’s match,” Kilshaw admitted.
“We have turned the Halifax cancellation into a positive with a harder week’s training and all the lads are looking forward to some competitive action.”
Batley will offer a stern test for Kilshaw’s new-look squad, who compete a division lower than the visitors in Betfred League One.
“They have been a top-four Championship side for the last few seasons so we are aware of the challenge we’re presented with,” Kilshaw added.
“We are focussed on several outcomes we want to achieve from the fixture.”
Hunslet: from Barcoe, Bull, J Burton, Conroy, Crossley, H Hallas, Jordan-Roberts, Knowles, Lawton, McGrath, Newbound, Punchard, Render, Ryder, S Hallas, Sweeting, Syme, Walton, Watson, Wray, York.
Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.