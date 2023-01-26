A frozen pitch at South Leeds Stadium put paid to Hunslet’s opening warm-up match ahead of their Betfred League One campaign which begins next month.

The sides were unable to rearrange that fixture, but Hunslet will now play host to Salford’s second string on Friday, February 3 (8pm).

The Parksiders are confident Sunday’s scheduled home game against Batley Bulldogs will go ahead as planned.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC

They complete their pre-season campaign against visitors Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, February 12.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw said: “We are very grateful to Salford for stepping in at short notice.

“We’ve recruited extensively during the winter and it’s important we have three pre-season games to ensure every member of our squad gets a decent run-out. Hopefully the match will also be of value to the Red Devils.”