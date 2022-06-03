“Doncaster have had a similar start to the season as ourselves and both sides are trying to find some consistency,” Kilshaw said.

“We need to be prepared to tough it out with them; they get through their sets, chase kicks and have a lot of enthusiasm.”

He added: “We need to put in a Hunslet performance.

On-loan Leeds Rhinos forward Joe Hird could make his Hunslet debut against Doncaster. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

"It’s a big, wide pitch and we have plenty of speed on the edges, so we have to build a platform so those edges are given an opportunity to play.”

Ethan O’Hanlon is available after concussion and on-loan Leeds Rhinos duo Mackenzie Turner and Joe Hird could make their debut, along with Jackson Walker of Dewsbury Rams.

Duane Straugheir (broken arm), Nathan Mossop (groin), Joe Summers (knee) and Liam Carr (ankle) are on the casualty list, Wayne Reittie is suspended and Fraser Stroud is serving a three-month ban for verbal abuse of a match official while playing student rugby league.

In the Championship on Sunday, Dewsbury Rams are home to Whitehaven and Batley Bulldogs host Workington Town (both 3pm).

Featherstone Rovers are at home to Bradford Bulls on Monday (7.45pm).