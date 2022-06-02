Reserves’ winger Mackenzie Turner and prop Joe Hird, both 19, have joined the south Leeds club on two-week deals.

The pair played against Hunslet during a loan spell with Cornwall last month.

Parksiders’ coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Joe Hird has been on our radar for a few months now.

Mackenzie Turner. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“He has been a stand-out in the reserves competition for Leeds and was Cornwall’s best forward against us so we’re happy he will be in our colours for the next few games at least.”

Of Turner, he added: “Mackenzie is another player we have seen a few times this year, including in the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy game with Leeds in pre-season and against us for Cornwall.

“He is fast and strong and has good footwork.”

Rhinos’ next reserves fixture is against Salford at Stanningley on Friday, June 10.

Leeds’ under-18s will aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season, away to Bradford Bulls two weeks ago, when they take on Wakefield Trinity at Stanningley today (7pm).

Featherstone have recalled back Jacob Doyle from his loan spell at Hunslet, but Dewsbury Rams front-rower Jackson Walker, 21, has joined the Parksiders on a similar deal and Halifax forward Cole Oakley’s stay has been renewed for two weeks.

Kilshaw said: “I’m delighted to extend Cole’s loan spell.

“He has been outstanding for us since arriving and will continue to improve with more continuity and regular football.

“Jackson also came to our attention playing for Cornwall.

“He was mentioned to me by our director Peter Jarvis a few weeks ago and when I saw he had been loaned to the Choughs I made sure we had a look at him.

“He did very well in both games and I’m confident he will make a positive contribution to the group.”

Cornwall have confirmed the signing of Jamaica international winger Aaron Jones-Bishop following his release by Hunslet.