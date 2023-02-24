The League One outfit are huge favourites against the York-based visitors who play in the second tier of the community game’s National Conference and beat Leeds outfit Oulton Raiders in the previous round.

But Kilshaw insisted: “We have done as much preparation on Heworth as we could.

“We had someone at their Cup game, but unfortunately if the game was filmed nobody has been keen to share it with us.

Hunslet chairman Ken Sykes has a foot in both camps this weekend. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“Heworth had a successful season last year, winning the National Conference League Division Two title and they are very well-coached.

“They have developed players who are at York in the Championship, which is a great indication of what the club are about.

“We know they will be coming to try and rattle a few cages and we won’t miss anything in our preparation.”

Hunslet's Michael Knowles is ruled out of the Cup tie with a dead leg. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Kilshaw has made only two changes to the 21 man squad named for last week’s League One opener at Doncaster, Michael Knowles (dead leg) and Kieron Lawton being replaced by Dan McGrath and Fraser Stroud.

Kilshaw said: “We have resisted the opportunity to rotate too much, as we need to build some consistency and combinations.

“We have a very capable squad and I know it’s hard for the lads who are not making the 17 again this week.

“I fully appreciate they all want to play, but we have to pick the side we feel most suitable for each game.

“That doesn’t mean the lads who won’t feature this week are any less able. They will get their opportunities. The reality is everyone needs to contribute throughout the season if we are to reach the goals we have set ourselves.”

Hunslet chairman Ken Sykes is president of Heworth and former player with both clubs.

He said: “Hunslet are favourites, but I also want Heworth’s players to come off the pitch feeling they’ve given it their best shot.”

Hunslet: from Watson, Render, Ryder, Burton, Sweeting, Conroy, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, York, Barcoe, Newbound, Syme, Wray, Carr, Stroud, McGrath, Bull, Croston, Whiteley.

Referee: Luke Bland (Leeds).

