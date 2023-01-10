The 75-year-old, who is originally from Leeds but grew up in Australia, coached Trinity from 2000-2001, before a stint in charge at Oldham.

He switched sports in 2002 to join football club Oldham Athletic as a fitness conditioner and sports psychologist, working alongside team boss Ian Dowie.

Harbin followed Dowie to Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers and also worked at Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle, Port Vale and Northampton Town.

John Harbin receives a thank you gift after helping at a Hunslet pre-season training session. Picture by Alan Kilshaw/Hunslet RLFC.

His most recent rugby league involvement was at Leeds community club Oulton Raiders four years ago.

Harbin is visiting England from Perth, Australia and was invited by Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw to take a pre-season conditioning and field session and give a motivational talk.

Kilshaw said: “John coached our assistant-coach, Danny Burton, at Wakefield and did some work at Oulton Raiders when Danny was involved there.

“That was the link and we knew he was over so we got him down to do a session.

John Harbin supervises a Hunslet fitness session. Picture by Alan Kilshaw/Hunslet RLFC

“He did a motivational talk and some work inside with the lads, then some skills and conditioning on the field.”

Kilshaw added: “It was good to get a different voice, someone else there.

“What was really pleasing was he really praised the lads and the culture we have in place.”

John Harbin supervises Hunslet training. Picture by Alan Kilshaw/Hunslet RLFC.

Harbin took charge of Trinity for the final two games of the 2000 season after Tony Kemp - who had replaced Andy Kelly four months earlier - left the club amid a financial crisis.

Despite limited resources, he kept Trinity in Super League the following year, when they avoided relegation by winning at Salford in the final round, sending Huddersfield Giants down instead.

