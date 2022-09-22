Ex-Leeds Rhinos academy youngster signs for Hunslet

Newbound played for Rhinos’ under-16s alongside the likes of current first teamers Harry Newman, Tom Holroyd, Corey Newman and Muizz Mustapha.

The 22-year-old forward is a product of the Stanley Rangers club in Wakefield and has also played rugby union for Sale Sharks.

He featured for Midlands Hurricanes in their 24-0 win at South Leeds Stadium in July and his great-grandfather, Sam Newbound, played for Hunslet when they beat Leeds at Elland Road in the 1938 Championship final.

“It feels very special following in his footsteps and that was definitely a factor in me signing,” Newbound said of the family connection to his new club.

“I’ve always been very aware of his achievements and of how proud the family is of him.

“I’m excited about also committing to the cause, putting a lot of family pride into my contribution and about Hunslet again having the Newbound name on the team sheet.”

Newbound added: “I’m delighted about making a step up and I’m looking forward to playing under [coach] Alan Kilshaw, who is building an impressive young team.

“The side was unlucky to miss out on the play-offs last season and I want to help us to kick on.

“I don’t see why we shouldn’t make the play-offs and even finish in the top three. There’s no reason why not if we play to form.”

Kilshaw believes Newbound’s signing is a coup for the Parksiders.

“Nathan had a real breakout season last year for the Hurricanes and was someone we tracked through the campaign,” he said.

“We identified him early on as someone who would bring to us the size and power we are keen to recruit. He carries tough, dents the opposition and can also offload.

“He has good hands for a big fella and we feel in our environment we can build on the opportunities he has had with the Midlands, and further develop his game.